Nigeria Confirms U.S. Strikes on ISIS in Northwest Amid Ongoing Security Cooperation

Abuja, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has confirmed that U.S. forces carried out airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) militants in northwest Nigeria, following structured security and intelligence cooperation between the two countries. The strikes mark one of the most direct U.S. military interventions on Nigerian soil in recent years.

In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigerian authorities remain engaged in “structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America,” to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

“This collaboration has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by airstrikes in the North West,” the ministry said, emphasizing that the partnership involves intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support conducted in line with international law, respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty, and shared security commitments.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts Guided by Protection of Civilians

Nigeria reiterated that all counter-terrorism operations are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. The ministry emphasized that terrorist violence, “whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.”

The statement followed comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed that U.S. forces had conducted a “powerful and deadly strike” against ISIS militants in northwest Nigeria. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that the airstrikes targeted fighters who had “viciously killed, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries.”

Trump added, “If they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also confirmed Nigerian cooperation, writing on social media: “Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. The Department of War is always ready.”

Context and Security Situation in Northwestern Nigeria

Northwestern Nigeria has seen escalating insecurity in recent months, with banditry, extremist infiltration, and mass killings affecting Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, and parts of Katsina. The airstrikes followed a wave of attacks against both Christian and Muslim communities, including a bombing at a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday that killed five people and injured dozens.

While U.S. intelligence agencies have previously warned of expanding IS-linked factions across the Lake Chad Basin and northern Nigeria, direct airstrikes on Nigerian soil remain highly sensitive. Analysts note that the strikes, carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities, underscore the growing need for collaborative counterterrorism measures in the region.

Nigeria’s Ongoing Commitment to Regional Security

The Foreign Ministry stated that Nigeria will continue to work with international partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats. It emphasized that all operations adhere to Nigerian sovereignty and international law while prioritizing civilian safety.

“The Nigerian government remains committed to addressing terrorism and violent extremism comprehensively,” the statement said. “We will keep the public informed through appropriate official channels as more information becomes available.”

Looking Ahead

The precision strikes highlight Nigeria’s growing collaboration with international partners in counterterrorism, even as domestic security agencies continue operations against insurgent groups. Officials say coordinated intelligence, strategic airstrikes, and proactive law enforcement are central to reducing violence in the North West and protecting vulnerable communities.

Naija247news.com will continue to provide updates on developments as Nigeria and its partners respond to the evolving security challenges in the region.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.