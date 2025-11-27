Nigeria Confirms Former President Goodluck Jonathan Is Safe, Evacuated From Guinea-Bissau After Military Takeover

ABUJA — Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is safe and has departed Guinea-Bissau after a military coup disrupted the country’s presidential and legislative elections.

Guinea-Bissau descended into uncertainty on November 23 after a faction of military officers announced they had seized power, declared the removal of the president, and suspended the electoral process. The sudden takeover interrupted the electoral mission being monitored by Jonathan, who led the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission.

Jonathan and his delegation had arrived in the country to observe last Sunday’s elections before the coup plotters took control, raising widespread concern among Nigerians and the international community regarding his safety.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon, November 27, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa confirmed that Jonathan had been evacuated through a special flight arranged for him and members of his team, including Mohammed Ibn Chambas.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau. He left with a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas,”

— Kimiebi Ebienfa, MFA Spokesperson

The confirmation comes hours after the House of Representatives urged the Federal Government to activate diplomatic channels to secure Jonathan’s return, following earlier reports that he was stranded due to the unfolding coup.

Nigeria’s diplomatic missions and ECOWAS partners are still monitoring developments in the West African nation, where the situation remains tense following the military’s suspension of the electoral process.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.