Nigeria Condemns Guinea-Bissau Coup, Demands Immediate Restoration of Constitutional Order

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a strong and unequivocal condemnation of the military coup in Guinea-Bissau, calling for the swift restoration of democratic and constitutional governance in the West African nation.

The coup, announced on Wednesday, led to the arrest of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and several senior officials, just days after the conclusion of the country’s legislative and presidential elections.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the military takeover as “unfortunate”and completely unacceptable.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Nigeria “in the strongest possible terms, condemns this act of military insurrection which undermines democratic progress, constitutional order, and stability not only in Guinea-Bissau but across the entire West African sub-region.”

Violation of ECOWAS Principles

Nigeria emphasized that the coup is a direct breach of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which prohibits any form of unconstitutional change of government.

The statement noted that such actions threaten regional stability, erode decades of democratic progress, and set a dangerous precedent for other fragile states in the sub-region.

Calls for Restoration of Democracy

The Nigerian government demanded the immediate and unconditional return to constitutional order, urging the coup plotters to guarantee the safety of all detainees and respect the authority of democratic institutions.

Nigeria expressed full solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and appealed for:

Utmost restraint

Peaceful dialogue among all parties

Respect for the will of the electorate

The statement further warned that those responsible for the coup would be held accountable for endangering national and regional peace.

Nigeria, ECOWAS, and International Partners Poised for Action

Nigeria pledged to collaborate with ECOWAS, the African Union, and the international community to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance.

“Nigeria will work closely with regional and international partners to take all necessary measures to ensure the swift return to normalcy and constitutional governance in Guinea-Bissau,” the statement said.

Background on the Coup

On Wednesday, military officers in Guinea-Bissau announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces” had taken control of the country until further notice. They suspended the electoral process, shut all land, air, and sea borders, and detained top government figures.

President Embaló, widely expected to win in Sunday’s election, was arrested amid rising political tensions between rival candidates and state institutions.

The coup has drawn widespread condemnation from regional bodies, international partners, and election observers—including former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who remains stranded in the country along with hundreds of foreign monitors.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.