Nigeria Completes All Host-Country Obligations for Africa Energy Bank Takeoff — Lokpobiri

ABUJA, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria has completed all host-country obligations required for the formal takeoff of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB), Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri said on Thursday during an inspection of the newly furnished AEB headquarters in Abuja.

Lokpobiri said the federal government had delivered the bank’s headquarters in a prime location, fully equipped and ready for immediate operations. He described the handover as a major milestone in Africa’s push to close its energy financing gap amid global pressures on fossil-fuel investments.

“I came to inspect the headquarters furnishing of the Africa Energy Bank, and I am happy to disclose to Nigerians, Africans, and the world that Nigeria has delivered on all the obligations made for us to fulfill as host country. The headquarters is ready, tastefully furnished, and we are ready for the bank to take off,” he said.

He added that the Federal Government is now awaiting the final procedural steps from the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) and the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), co-drivers of the AEB initiative, before operations can begin.

“We are trying to invite the APPO ministers to come to Nigeria so that we can show them that we have fulfilled our promise. The building is ready, and once they are here, we will hand it over,” Lokpobiri said.

The minister emphasized that Nigeria had provided all required infrastructure, security, and logistical support expected of a host country, noting that the swift operationalization of the bank was now assured.

The Africa Energy Bank, jointly promoted by APPO and Afreximbank, is expected to begin with an initial asset base of $5 billion, with projections to expand to $120 billion within five years. Its establishment is seen as a strategic step toward strengthening Africa’s energy security, promoting regional capital mobilisation, and countering reduced Western financing for oil and gas projects.

Once operational, the bank is expected to play a central role in bridging Africa’s energy investment deficit, supporting upstream projects, midstream infrastructure, and new energy transition financing tailored to Africa’s needs.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.