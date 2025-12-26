Nigeria, China sign MoU to localise energy infrastructure

Abuja, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) has signed a landmark agreement with You Jie Te Environment Technology Ltd (YJT) to localise the manufacturing of critical energy infrastructure in Nigeria.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalised during a five-day working visit by a Pi-CNG delegation, led by Executive Chairman Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, to the factories and corporate offices of YJT in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China.

The partnership focuses on local production and assembly of essential energy infrastructure, including CNG dispensers, refuelling stations, and EV charging facilities, aiming to significantly boost domestic capacity in Nigeria’s transport energy sector.

Under the MoU, Pi-CNG and YJT will integrate advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions into Nigeria’s CNG and EV ecosystem. YJT’s smart monitoring technologies will complement Pi-CNG’s National Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS), enabling real-time oversight of refuelling equipment, operational performance, regulatory compliance, and economic data across stations nationwide.

“This partnership is a significant step forward in ensuring that Nigerians benefit not only from cleaner and more affordable transport energy, but also from job creation, skills transfer, and improved service reliability,” Ahmed said. “By localising manufacturing and deploying smart monitoring technologies, we are strengthening transparency, safety, and efficiency across the CNG and EV refuelling value chain, ultimately delivering better outcomes for commuters, operators, and the broader economy.”

During the China engagement, the Pi-CNG delegation also visited the factory of Sichuan Witent Technology Co. Ltd, which manufactures CNG conversion kits. Discussions explored potential investments in local assembly and full manufacturing lines in Nigeria to meet rising demand for vehicle conversions and deepen local content within the gas-to-transport value chain.

The initiative reflects Pi-CNG’s strategic approach to international partnerships, technology transfer, and domestic capacity building, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding access to cleaner, more affordable alternative fuels.

“This collaboration is not just about infrastructure development; it is about driving Nigeria’s transition to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable transport energy system,” Ahmed added.

YJT, a leading Chinese infrastructure and IoT solutions provider operating in the downstream oil and gas sector, brings technological expertise critical to the success of the partnership.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.