Nigeria, China sign MoU to localise energy infrastructure

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) has signed a strategic agreement with You Jie Te Environment Technology Ltd (YJT) to localise the manufacturing of critical energy infrastructure in Nigeria, marking a milestone in the country’s clean transport and energy transition.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalised during a five-day working visit by Pi-CNG Executive Chairman, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, to YJT’s corporate offices and factories in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China.

The partnership focuses on the local production and assembly of CNG dispensers, refuelling stations, and electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities. It also integrates advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions into Nigeria’s CNG and EV ecosystem, complementing Pi-CNG’s National Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS) to enable real-time oversight of refuelling equipment, operational performance, regulatory compliance, and economic metrics across stations nationwide.

Speaking on the agreement, Ahmed highlighted the broader socio-economic benefits.

“This partnership is a significant step forward in ensuring that Nigerians benefit not only from cleaner and more affordable transport energy, but also from job creation, skills transfer, and improved service reliability,” he said.

“By localising manufacturing and deploying smart monitoring technologies, we are strengthening transparency, safety, and efficiency across the CNG and EV refuelling value chain, ultimately delivering better outcomes for commuters, operators, and the broader economy.”

As part of the China engagement, the Pi-CNG delegation also visited Sichuan Witent Technology Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of CNG conversion kits. Discussions focused on potential investments for local assembly and full manufacturing lines in Nigeria, aiming to meet growing demand for vehicle conversions and deepen domestic content within the gas-to-transport value chain.

The delegation’s visit underscores Pi-CNG’s strategic approach to international partnerships, technology transfer, and domestic capacity building, reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to cleaner, affordable alternative fuels and supporting Nigeria’s transition toward a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable transport energy system.

YJT, a leading Chinese infrastructure and IoT solutions provider, operates within the downstream oil and gas sector and brings expertise in smart monitoring and industrial solutions to the partnership.