Culture of Non-Payment of Electricity Bills Poses Negative Outlook For Private Investors In Nigeria Power Infrastructure

Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian bank earnings threatened as competition for recession-hit customers drive interest rates down

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Emele Onu FCMB plans to boost lending to offset decline in margins Rates fell as central bank boosted stimulus to support economy It’s not just the...

World Bank delays Nigeria’s $1.5 billion loan request over contingent economic reforms

Godwin Okafor -
Lender says country must make sustainable recovery plan Adequate exchange-rate management key for return to growth The World Bank is unlikely to approve a much-needed $1.5...

Nigeria loses $15 billion annually on tax evasion as wealthy individuals, families acquire citizenship...

Hammed Mohammadu -
Damilola has spent too long at home in Lagos, Nigeria. Back in October, protests against the SARS police unit kept him from going to...

Nigeria needs political unpopular reforms to avert loss of 14 years per capita income...

Naija247news Media, New York -
The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will send personal incomes in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, back four decades, the World Bank has warned. While...

U.S. pays tributes to late Nigerian ambassador, Nsofor

Naija247news Media, New York -
New York, Dec. 15, 2020 (NAN) The United States has paid glowing tributes to the...

AfCFTA: Nigeria to become petroleum products refining hub, says Sylva

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Solomon Asowata Lagos, Dec. 15, 2020 The Federal Government says it will leverage the...

Osinbajo, UK delegation hopeful on post Brexit relations

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Chijioke Okoronkwo Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says discussions on relations between...

Health Intervention Loan: NMA wants CBN to facilitate access by relaxing conditions

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Ummul Idris Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on...

Dabiri calls for calm over Omah Lay’s arrest

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Alex Enebeli- Abuja Dec. 15, 2020 Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission...



Financial planner: Here’s when you should temporarily stop saving for retirement during the pandemic

Naija247news Media, New York -
As the coronavirus spreads across Global economy and the United States, American life has come...

Personal Finance tips to help you survive coronavirus spiked global recession

Joseph Adam -
If you’ve been following the latest financial news, it might look like the U.S.’s longest...

Teaching your kids about personal finance

News Wire -
life can and should be inculcated from a young age. Mandy Porter Talking about money...

Meet the World’s Largest Free Trade Area

Naija247news Media, New York -
When it comes into effect, the African Continental Free Trade Area will remake African economies—and the world’s.
FirstBank joins SME Finance Forum, harps on financial inclusion

Godwin Okafor -
Lagos, Dec. 13, 2020 First Bank has advocated for efforts to promote financial inclusion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) to grow the...

Ecobank Nigeria’s Akinwuntan Enumerates Opportunities in Digital Financial Inclusion

Naija247news Media, New York -
The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Patrick Akinwuntan, has listed the opportunities in digital financial inclusion at the Ecobank-Vanguard Digital Financial Inclusion virtual...

InfraCredit gets $27m equity investment from InfraCo Africa

Naija247news Media, New York -
InfraCo Africa, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), has completed an approximately $27m equity investment into InfraCredit, a specialised local currency infrastructure...

ITF showcase made in Nigeria 4D mobile cell phones

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Dec. 9, 2020 The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has produced a...

Trade Ministry to revitalise Patronage of Made-in-Nigeria campaign, says official

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Dec. 8, 2020 The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment said it...

NGO inaugurates campaign for Made-in-Nigeria products

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov.19, 2020 A Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Ambassadors Initiative for Development and Empowerment...

Promotion of made in Nigeria Adire fabric will help boost local economies – Runsewe

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Taiye Olayemi Lagos, Nov. 13, 2020 The Director-General, National Council for Arts and...

Nigeria’s biggest local vehicle manufacturer Innoson Launches Ride-Hailing Service: IVM Cruise

Paid Content -
In its avowed commitment to the incremental enhancement of the nation’s economy, INNOSON VEHICLE MANUFACTURING...



Gold jumps over 1% as surging virus cases renew stimulus hopes

Reuters -
Gold gained more than 1% on Tuesday, bolstered by expectations of more coronavirus relief aid...

As Nigeria’s Agricultural Export Plunge New Rule Leaves Tonnes of Cocoa Beans Trapped at Nigerian Ports

Godwin Okafor -
There are strong indications that Nigeria’s efforts to claw back some of the foreign-exchange earnings...

Gold slips as vaccine optimism dents safe-haven appeal

News Wire -
Gold fell on Thursday, hovering close to a one-week low hit in the last session,...

FGN Bond Yields Rise for Most Maturities on Sudden Rise in Money Market Rate…

Naija247news Media, New York -
In the just concluded week, the values of FGN bonds traded at the secondary market...

Stop Rates of Auctioned T-Bills Surge for Most Maturities…

Naija247news Media, New York -
In the just concluded week, CBN refinanced N50.93 billion worth of T-bills via the primary market...

Naira Gains against the USD at I&E FX Window on Rising Crude oil Prices…

Naija247news Media, New York -
In the just concluded week, Naira gained against the USD at the Investors and Exporters...

Nigeria lure low-income Earners with Savings Bonds at December Auction for 1.32%

Naija247news Media, New York -
An opening has again opened for low-income earners interested in buying the savings bond of...

This is How You can Purchase/Subscribe FGN Savings Bond

News Wire -
Nigeria government savings bond was created by the federal government a few years ago to...

ICT expert urges government to establish more entrepreneurship centres in Nigeria

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal Ilorin, Dec. 15, 2020 Mr John Ademola, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT)...

Return of Arik Air to owners will encourage foreign investment – Shareholder

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Gabriel Agbeja Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 Alhaji Abdulrauf Tijjani, one of the shareholders...

MUFG closes $520 million COVID-19 response facility with Afreximbank

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Folasade Akpan Abuja, Dec. 14, 2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and the African...

OANDO, NCF to take plastic recycling training to 7 Lagos schools, communities

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Grace Alegba Lagos, Dec. 14, 2020 Seven public primary schools and their host communities...

FG suspends issuance of Free Trade Zones licences

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Dec. 14, 2020 The Federal Government has suspended issuance of licences...



Maiduguri-based female entrepreneur brings affordable hygiene to women in need

Naija247news Media, New York -
When Zainab Lawan Dalorima asked displaced people in Dalori camp what help they need, they...

Why I relocated to northern Nigeria to start tomato jos, Mira Mehta

Naija247news Media, New York -
When Mira Mehta made the decision to relocate to Nigeria in 2014, her father questioned...

Tomato Jos secures Series A round funding of €3.9m

Samson Abayomi -
Tomato Jos, an agro-processing company focused on the local production of high-quality tomato paste for...

Covid-19 reporting: Nigerian Analytics Start-up launch free Analytics App to help journalists with data and insight.

Anene Peters -
Journalists in Nigeria have a reason to smile, as a major weight of in-availability...

Nigerian based electronic health startup closes $10 million funding round from Japanese investors

Hammed Mohammadu -
LAGOS, May 7 - Helium Health, West Africa’s largest electronic medical records provider, on...



U.S. begins distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Naija247news Media, New York -
New York, Dec. 14, 2020 The United States on Sunday began nationwide distribution of the...

COVID-19: NCDC announces 201 new infections in Nigeria

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Abujah Racheal Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered...

COVID-19: NCDC records 617 new infections, total now 72,757

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Abujah Racheal Abuja, Dec. 13, 2020 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded...

WHO warns non-communicable diseases killing more people than ever before

Naija247news Media, New York -
Geneva, Dec. 11, 2020 Non-communicable diseases account for seven of the world’s top 10...

COVID-19: NCDC reports 675 new infections, 6 additional deaths in Nigeria

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Abujah Racheal Abuja, Dec. 10, 2020 The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) ...

Now is the Time for Partnership to Transform Africa’s Cocoa Industry

Naija247news Media, New York -
Cocoa farmers only earn about 6% of the chocolate industry’s total revenues ACCRA, Ghana, December 9, 2020/ -- Recent studies criticising the global chocolate industry...

Ramaphosa is selling off South Africa’s iconic wildlife – and it needs to stop

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Jason Baker At his Phala Phala game-breeding operation, Ramaphosa breeds and sells animals to be gunned down by tourists who have more money than...

An Appraisal Of Regulatory Framework For Investment In Nigerian Agricultural Sector

Naija247news Media, New York -
By Uche Matthew and Demilade Odutola AN APPRAISAL OF THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK FOR INVESTMENT IN THE NIGERIAN AGRICULTURAL SECTOR1 The Nigerian agricultural sector is brimming with...

Nigeria’s richest home grown entrepreneurs bullishly plough money back into Africa’s biggest economy

FT.com -
Home-grown entrepreneurs’ confidence contrasts with caution of overseas investors
