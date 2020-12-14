Trending Now
Frontpage
Nigerian bank earnings threatened as competition for recession-hit customers drive interest rates down
By Emele Onu FCMB plans to boost lending to offset decline in margins Rates fell as central bank boosted stimulus to support economy It’s not just the...
World Bank delays Nigeria’s $1.5 billion loan request over contingent economic reforms
Lender says country must make sustainable recovery plan Adequate exchange-rate management key for return to growth The World Bank is unlikely to approve a much-needed $1.5...
Nigeria loses $15 billion annually on tax evasion as wealthy individuals, families acquire citizenship...
Damilola has spent too long at home in Lagos, Nigeria. Back in October, protests against the SARS police unit kept him from going to...
Nigeria needs political unpopular reforms to avert loss of 14 years per capita income...
The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will send personal incomes in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, back four decades, the World Bank has warned. While...
FrontPage
- All
- #Cyber Risk
- 2017 Budget
- 2021 Budget
- 5G
- Accessories
- AFCON
- Africa
- Africa
- African Exchanges
- Africanism
- Agriculture
- Agriculture Research & Development
- AI
- Akwa Ibom2023
- Americas
- Americas
- Analysis
- Analysis
- Analysis
- Analysis
- Analysis
- Analysis
- Analysis
- Anambra2021
- Angel Investtors
- APC News
- Appointment
- Apps
- Arts & Entertainment
- Asia
- Asia
- Asia Stock Exchange
- Asset Management
- Automobile
- Avocado
- Banking
- Banking Institutions
- Beliefs
- Big Brother Naija
- Big Tech
- Bitcoin
- BlockChain
- Bonds
- Bonds & Fixed Income
- Book Review
- Books
- Branding News
- Brands
- Breaking
- Brexit
- BroadBand
- Budget 2018
- Budget 2019
- Budget 2020
- Bundesliga
- Business
- Business Leaders
- BusinessWire
- Campus Reporters
- Capital Market Financing for SMEs MSME - Schemes
- Capital Markets
- Cashew
- Catalonia
- Celebs
- CEO INTERVIEW
- CERAWeek2018
- Champions League
- Climate change
- Cocoa
- College of Education/Technical/Vocational
- Commentary
- Commercial News
- Commodities
- Companies
- Consumer inflation
- CONSUMER INTELLIGENCE
- Consumer products
- Copper
- Corn
- Coronavirus Pandemic
- Corruption
- Cotton
- Couples Health
- Court case
- Credit Cards
- Crime
- Currency
- Cusomers
- DAVOS2018
- Davos2020
- Deal
- DEAL OF THE WEEK
- Defence & Security
- Digital currency
- Doctrines
- Earning Alert
- Economic Indicators
- Economics
- Economy
- Economy
More
Culture of Non-Payment of Electricity Bills Poses Negative Outlook For Private...
Revenue risks will limit private investment in Nigeria's power sector, as a lack of payment from customers leads to funding...
U.S. pays tributes to late Nigerian ambassador, Nsofor
New York, Dec. 15, 2020 (NAN) The United States has paid glowing tributes to the...
AfCFTA: Nigeria to become petroleum products refining hub, says Sylva
By Solomon Asowata Lagos, Dec. 15, 2020 The Federal Government says it will leverage the...
Osinbajo, UK delegation hopeful on post Brexit relations
By Chijioke Okoronkwo Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says discussions on relations between...
Health Intervention Loan: NMA wants CBN to facilitate access by relaxing conditions
By Ummul Idris Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on...
Dabiri calls for calm over Omah Lay’s arrest
By Alex Enebeli- Abuja Dec. 15, 2020 Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission...
THIS IS MONEY
Financial planner: Here’s when you should temporarily stop saving for retirement during the pandemic
As the coronavirus spreads across Global economy and the United States, American life has come...
Personal Finance tips to help you survive coronavirus spiked global recession
If you’ve been following the latest financial news, it might look like the U.S.’s longest...
Teaching your kids about personal finance
life can and should be inculcated from a young age. Mandy Porter Talking about money...
The Big Read
FirstBank joins SME Finance Forum, harps on financial inclusion
Lagos, Dec. 13, 2020 First Bank has advocated for efforts to promote financial inclusion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) to grow the...
Ecobank Nigeria’s Akinwuntan Enumerates Opportunities in Digital Financial Inclusion
The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Patrick Akinwuntan, has listed the opportunities in digital financial inclusion at the Ecobank-Vanguard Digital Financial Inclusion virtual...
InfraCredit gets $27m equity investment from InfraCo Africa
InfraCo Africa, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), has completed an approximately $27m equity investment into InfraCredit, a specialised local currency infrastructure...
Made in Nigeria News
ITF showcase made in Nigeria 4D mobile cell phones
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Dec. 9, 2020 The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has produced a...
Trade Ministry to revitalise Patronage of Made-in-Nigeria campaign, says official
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Dec. 8, 2020 The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment said it...
NGO inaugurates campaign for Made-in-Nigeria products
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov.19, 2020 A Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Ambassadors Initiative for Development and Empowerment...
Promotion of made in Nigeria Adire fabric will help boost local economies – Runsewe
By Taiye Olayemi Lagos, Nov. 13, 2020 The Director-General, National Council for Arts and...
Nigeria’s biggest local vehicle manufacturer Innoson Launches Ride-Hailing Service: IVM Cruise
In its avowed commitment to the incremental enhancement of the nation’s economy, INNOSON VEHICLE MANUFACTURING...
COMMODITY
Gold jumps over 1% as surging virus cases renew stimulus hopes
Gold gained more than 1% on Tuesday, bolstered by expectations of more coronavirus relief aid...
As Nigeria’s Agricultural Export Plunge New Rule Leaves Tonnes of Cocoa Beans Trapped at Nigerian Ports
There are strong indications that Nigeria’s efforts to claw back some of the foreign-exchange earnings...
Gold slips as vaccine optimism dents safe-haven appeal
Gold fell on Thursday, hovering close to a one-week low hit in the last session,...
INVESTING
FGN Bond Yields Rise for Most Maturities on Sudden Rise in Money Market Rate…
In the just concluded week, the values of FGN bonds traded at the secondary market...
Stop Rates of Auctioned T-Bills Surge for Most Maturities…
In the just concluded week, CBN refinanced N50.93 billion worth of T-bills via the primary market...
Naira Gains against the USD at I&E FX Window on Rising Crude oil Prices…
In the just concluded week, Naira gained against the USD at the Investors and Exporters...
Nigeria lure low-income Earners with Savings Bonds at December Auction for 1.32%
An opening has again opened for low-income earners interested in buying the savings bond of...
This is How You can Purchase/Subscribe FGN Savings Bond
Nigeria government savings bond was created by the federal government a few years ago to...
World New Coverage
Nigeria News Coverage
BUSINESS NEWS
ICT expert urges government to establish more entrepreneurship centres in Nigeria
By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal Ilorin, Dec. 15, 2020 Mr John Ademola, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT)...
Return of Arik Air to owners will encourage foreign investment – Shareholder
By Gabriel Agbeja Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 Alhaji Abdulrauf Tijjani, one of the shareholders...
MUFG closes $520 million COVID-19 response facility with Afreximbank
By Folasade Akpan Abuja, Dec. 14, 2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and the African...
OANDO, NCF to take plastic recycling training to 7 Lagos schools, communities
By Grace Alegba Lagos, Dec. 14, 2020 Seven public primary schools and their host communities...
FG suspends issuance of Free Trade Zones licences
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Dec. 14, 2020 The Federal Government has suspended issuance of licences...
NAIJA TECH START-UPs
Maiduguri-based female entrepreneur brings affordable hygiene to women in need
When Zainab Lawan Dalorima asked displaced people in Dalori camp what help they need, they...
Why I relocated to northern Nigeria to start tomato jos, Mira Mehta
When Mira Mehta made the decision to relocate to Nigeria in 2014, her father questioned...
Tomato Jos secures Series A round funding of €3.9m
Tomato Jos, an agro-processing company focused on the local production of high-quality tomato paste for...
Covid-19 reporting: Nigerian Analytics Start-up launch free Analytics App to help journalists with data and insight.
Journalists in Nigeria have a reason to smile, as a major weight of in-availability...
Nigerian based electronic health startup closes $10 million funding round from Japanese investors
LAGOS, May 7 - Helium Health, West Africa’s largest electronic medical records provider, on...
U.S. begins distribution of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
New York, Dec. 14, 2020 The United States on Sunday began nationwide distribution of the...
COVID-19: NCDC announces 201 new infections in Nigeria
By Abujah Racheal Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered...
COVID-19: NCDC records 617 new infections, total now 72,757
By Abujah Racheal Abuja, Dec. 13, 2020 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded...
WHO warns non-communicable diseases killing more people than ever before
Geneva, Dec. 11, 2020 Non-communicable diseases account for seven of the world’s top 10...
COVID-19: NCDC reports 675 new infections, 6 additional deaths in Nigeria
By Abujah Racheal Abuja, Dec. 10, 2020 The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) ...
WORLD
Now is the Time for Partnership to Transform Africa’s Cocoa Industry
Cocoa farmers only earn about 6% of the chocolate industry’s total revenues ACCRA, Ghana, December 9, 2020/ -- Recent studies criticising the global chocolate industry...
Ramaphosa is selling off South Africa’s iconic wildlife – and it needs to stop
By Jason Baker At his Phala Phala game-breeding operation, Ramaphosa breeds and sells animals to be gunned down by tourists who have more money than...
An Appraisal Of Regulatory Framework For Investment In Nigerian Agricultural Sector
By Uche Matthew and Demilade Odutola AN APPRAISAL OF THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK FOR INVESTMENT IN THE NIGERIAN AGRICULTURAL SECTOR1 The Nigerian agricultural sector is brimming with...