Nigeria books 2026 World Cup playoff ticket after thrashing Benin 4-0

The Super Eagles are one step closer to making history! Nigeria has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs after beating Benin 4-0. Now, the big question is: which teams will the Three Lions face in the playoffs, and what are the dates?

The Contenders

Although the teams are not yet finalized, some of the current top contenders based on the latest standings include Gabon, Cameroon, Senegal, Namibia, Comoros, Mozambique, and Burkina Faso. The October 2025 FIFA World Rankings will determine the seeding for the playoff draw. The highest-ranked team will face the fourth-ranked team in one semi-final, while the second-ranked team will meet the third-ranked team in the other.

Playoff Format and Dates

The semi-final matches are scheduled for November 13, 2025, with the final set for November 16, 2025. Matches will go into extra time if necessary, and penalty shootouts will decide the winner if needed. The playoff tournament will be held in Morocco, which has been chosen as the host country.

A Shot at Glory

The Super Eagles will be gunning for a spot in the 2026 World Cup, and the playoffs will be a crucial stage in their journey. With the right preparation and determination, Nigeria can make a strong case for a place in the tournament. The team will face stiff competition, but with the passion and support of Nigerian fans, they can overcome any obstacle.

The 2026 World Cup playoffs are shaping up to be an exciting affair, and Nigeria’s participation is a testament to the team’s progress. As the Three Lions prepare to take on the best of Africa, fans can be optimistic about their chances. Let’s get behind the team and cheer them on as they battle it out for a spot in the World Cup!

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.