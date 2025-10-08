Nigeria Bids to Host Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abuja, Eyes Africa’s First F1 Return Since 1993

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — In a bold step toward placing Africa back on the Formula 1 map, Nigeria has formally submitted a bid to host a Grand Prix in Abuja — the country’s fast-rising capital and one of the continent’s most modern planned cities.

If approved, the Abuja Grand Prix would mark Formula 1’s return to Africa for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix in Kyalami, ending a three-decade absence from the continent.

A Vision Beyond Racing

Announcing the development on Monday, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, said the proposal had been transmitted to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Formula 1 Management (F1M) through Opus Racing Promotions, Nigeria’s official representative in the negotiations.

“This bid is more than just about hosting a race,” Dikko said. “It is about showcasing Nigeria’s capacity, creativity, and commitment to developing world-class sporting infrastructure. It is a landmark project that will redefine Nigeria’s place in global motorsport and sports tourism.”

He emphasized that the Abuja bid aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to diversify Nigeria’s economy by investing in infrastructure, innovation, and tourism.

High-Profile Support and Stakeholder Engagement

According to Naija247news findings, the Abuja Grand Prix bid enjoys strong backing from both top government officials and private sector investors. Invitations have been sent to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and Tilke Engineers & Architects, the German firm responsible for most of the world’s F1 circuits — including those in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Austin, Texas.

Their visit to Nigeria, expected later this year, would include aerial site inspections of proposed race locations in Abuja and stakeholder meetings with local authorities and infrastructure partners.

The bid reportedly outlines a state-of-the-art street circuit, designed to highlight Abuja’s urban beauty — with routes passing near iconic landmarks like the Millennium Tower, National Mosque, and Eagle Square. Early projections indicate that the event could attract over 200,000 spectators and generate millions of dollars in tourism revenue.

Building on the E1 Lagos Momentum

Nigeria’s F1 ambitions follow the country’s successful hosting of the E1 Lagos GP in March — the first-ever electric powerboat championship held in Africa. The event drew international attention for its mix of sport, sustainability, and cultural flair, featuring appearances from global athletes and clean-energy innovators.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the E1 GP as “a demonstration of Nigeria’s capacity to lead the conversation on sustainable innovation in sports.”

Analysts believe that success has emboldened Abuja’s bid to bring another global motorsport event to Nigeria. According to data from the World Tourism Organization, major motorsport events contribute up to $1 billion annually in economic activity for host cities, with direct benefits in hotel occupancy, air travel, and media visibility.

The African Context

Nigeria’s F1 bid also taps into the long-standing debate over Formula 1’s absence from Africa. Although South Africa’s Kyalami Circuit has been repeatedly floated for a comeback, negotiations between the FIA and local organizers have stalled over sponsorship and political considerations.

“Africa deserves a place on the Formula 1 calendar,” noted Motorsport Africa analyst Adeolu Falola. “Nigeria’s Abuja bid could be the breakthrough, especially if backed by strong logistics and private-sector financing. Abuja’s planned-city design makes it ideal for a street circuit — much like Singapore or Baku.”

If approved, Nigeria would become the first West African country to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix — a symbolic victory for a nation eager to reposition itself as a continental leader in innovation, infrastructure, and entertainment.

Economic and Social Implications

According to NSC projections, the Abuja Grand Prix could create over 10,000 temporary jobs during the construction and event phases, while promoting local brands and creative industries.

The bid also includes commitments to develop a motorsport training academy, aimed at nurturing young African drivers and technicians. This initiative aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives of integrating technology, education, and youth development.

Dikko further emphasized that the event would not rely solely on federal funding.

“This will be a public-private partnership (PPP) model,” he explained. “Government’s role will be to provide enabling infrastructure and policy support. The private sector — both local and international — will drive investment, operations, and logistics.”

Tinubu’s Global Sports Diplomacy

President Tinubu’s administration has recently signaled its commitment to leveraging sports as a tool of economic diplomacy and nation branding. In addition to the Formula 1 bid, Nigeria is also competing with India to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking its centenary edition.

“Hosting the Commonwealth Games in Nigeria will be historic,” Tinubu said earlier this year, calling on the Commonwealth Secretariat to give Africa a chance to host the centennial event. “Africa’s time has come.”

What’s Next

The FIA and F1 Management are expected to review Nigeria’s bid before the end of the year, with 2028-2030 being the most likely timeline for inclusion in the F1 calendar.

If successful, Abuja’s Formula 1 Grand Prix would not only mark the sport’s long-awaited return to Africa but also symbolize Nigeria’s broader ambition — to prove that Africa’s largest economy can compete on a truly global stage.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.