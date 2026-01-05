Nigeria Arrests 22 Indian Crew Members, Seizes 31.5kg Cocaine at Apapa Port

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 3, 2026 — Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intensified anti-drug operations across Nigeria, seizing large consignments of illicit substances and arresting multiple suspects, including foreign nationals and high-profile local traffickers.

Cocaine Seizure at Apapa Port

On Friday, January 2, 2026, NDLEA officers intercepted 31.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard the merchant vessel MV Aruna Hulya at the GDNL Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos. The vessel, originating from the Marshall Islands, had the narcotics concealed in hatch 3.

In a statement, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, confirmed that 22 Indian crew members were taken into custody, including the Master of the vessel, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, and 21 others: Bharati Manoj Kumar, Bhalerao Nilesh Mukund, Nadar Anthony Macson David, Kolusu Srinivasa Rao, Sagar Gaurav, Francis Anto Beemas Nester, Jagdeep Singh, Jai Parkash, Prabhukhan Singh, Nevage Sandesh Suresh, Pandey Prashant, Nittu Anand, Akash Babu, Dasari Raju, Reddy Nandika Sanjeeba, Rana Nivesh, Melethil Insaf Rahman, Barla Chantanya Krishna, Ghosh Arijit, Mondal Raihan, and Gangwar Shiv Om.

Courier Company Interceptions

The NDLEA also intercepted various quantities of Ketamine, Ecstasy, and Tramadol concealed in coffee sachets and book parcels destined for Zambia and the United Kingdom. These seizures were carried out at a Lagos-based courier company on December 24 and 29, 2025.

High-Profile Arrest in Oyo State

In Oyo State, a major local drug syndicate was disrupted on December 29, 2025, with the arrest of 65-year-old Fatima Ilori, popularly known as “Mama Kerosine,” a notorious Ibadan-based drug kingpin. Authorities seized 238.4 kilograms of skunk cannabis linked to her operations. Olusanya Abosede, 35, was also apprehended at the Onireke/Elekuro area of Ibadan in connection with the seizure.

Borno State Supply Chain Disruption

The agency reported a significant disruption in illicit drug supply lines to insurgents in Borno State. On January 2, 2026, Isa Mohammed, 26, was arrested along the Maiduguri–Gamboru Ngala road following the interception of 9,150 ampoules of Tramadol injection. On the same day, Musa Samaila, 30, was apprehended at Biu Market with 34,000 Tramadol capsules.

Additional Seizures Across Lagos, Jigawa, and Kwara States

• Lagos: 400kg of skunk cannabis and a van were recovered at the Mobolaji Johnson area on New Year’s Day.

• Jigawa: On December 30, 2025, Bilya Ibrahim, 39, was arrested at Hadejia motor park while transporting 140.8kg of compressed skunk sourced from Taraba State.

• Kwara: On December 30, 2025, officers recovered 238.5kg of skunk at a residence in the Asadam area of Ilorin. The following day, 32,000 pills of Tramadol and Diazepam were seized from 32-year-old Abubakar Rabiu at Bode Saadu, Moro LGA.

NDLEA officials reiterated their commitment to eradicating drug trafficking networks and ensuring the safety of Nigerian communities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.