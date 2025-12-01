Nigeria Army Assures Wounded Soldiers of World-Class Medical Care, Vows Their Sacrifices “Will Never Be in Vain”

KADUNA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has assured Nigerian soldiers wounded in action that they will receive the highest standard of medical care, reaffirming that their sacrifices for the nation will not be overlooked.

The assurance was delivered by the Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Isah Abdullahi, during a working visit to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi explained that the visit was part of a directive from the COAS to evaluate the hospital, which is considered a flagship medical facility of the Nigerian Army. “Last week, upon assuming duty, I visited this hospital to assess its operations and, most importantly, to meet with the wounded-in-action soldiers from our ongoing operations,” he said.

He added that the COAS instructed him to identify any challenges facing the hospital to ensure that solutions are implemented for continuous improvement. “It’s evident that this hospital has undergone significant transformation, representing a complete paradigm shift from its previous state,” Abdullahi noted after touring the facility and interacting with the soldiers.

The Chief of Administration highlighted that the hospital now provides medical services not only to military personnel but also to civilians from Kaduna and surrounding communities, solidifying its position as a centre of excellence in healthcare delivery. “Much has improved here, and we hope this visit will contribute further to the progressive development of the facility,” he said.

Addressing the wounded soldiers directly, Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi emphasized that the Army recognizes and values their dedication. “We will do everything possible to guarantee that they receive the best medical care, with the intention of returning them to their duty posts as swiftly as possible,” he assured.

The visit also included a tour of the hospital’s facilities and engagements with hospital officials, including the Chief Medical Director, Brig.-Gen. Godwin Ogoh, and other senior officers. Military authorities said the continuous investment in the hospital reflects the Army’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel while extending quality healthcare to civilians in the region.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.