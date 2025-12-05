Nigeria Approves ₦185 Billion Payment to Gas Producers to Boost Power Supply and Investor Confidence

In a decisive move to address long-standing challenges in the country’s energy sector, Nigeria has approved a long-awaited payment of 185 billion naira (approximately $128 million) to gas producers. The decision, ratified by the National Economic Council (NEC) under the chairmanship of Vice President Kashim Shettima, marks a significant step toward settling years of debts that have disrupted fuel supply to electricity generation companies (GenCos) and hampered reliable power delivery for households and businesses.

The payment follows a directive from President Bola Tinubu to clear arrears owed to gas suppliers who have been providing fuel to power plants without receiving full compensation. These accumulated debts had not only discouraged investment in the gas sector but also pressured the cash flows of producers, resulting in reduced gas supply and frequent blackouts.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the payment as a “decisive step” toward reviving the nation’s struggling gas market. He explained that the settlement would be executed through a “royalty-offset arrangement,” allowing owed amounts to be settled against future royalty obligations that gas companies would normally pay the government.

“This approach provides immediate relief to gas suppliers while avoiding additional strain on public finances,” Ekpo said. “It also sends a strong message to investors that Nigeria is serious about fixing historical challenges in its energy market and creating a predictable business environment.”

A Longstanding Power Crisis

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has faced chronic power shortages for decades. Despite having vast natural gas reserves, the nation has struggled to translate that wealth into stable electricity. Limited gas supply to power plants has been a key factor behind persistent underperformance in power generation, with many stations operating far below capacity.

When gas producers are not paid on time, they reduce supply, creating a vicious cycle of scarcity, inefficiency, and widespread blackouts. This situation has had a direct impact on economic growth, forcing small and medium-sized businesses to rely heavily on costly generators, while larger industries either scale back production or relocate to countries with more reliable electricity.

“The debt problem has been one of the main reasons the gas sector has underperformed,” said an energy analyst in Lagos. “If producers cannot recover their money, they will not increase supply, and power plants will continue to operate inefficiently. Paying this debt is essential for restarting confidence.”

Part of a Broader Gas Expansion Strategy

The 185 billion naira payment is part of a broader government strategy to transform Nigeria into a gas-powered economy. The Tinubu administration has announced plans to nearly double daily gas production to 12 billion cubic feet by 2030, aiming to boost domestic power generation, support manufacturing, and expand gas exports.

Gas is viewed as a cleaner and more reliable alternative to diesel and petrol, and settling past debts is expected to encourage producers to invest in new infrastructure, expand operations, and enter long-term supply agreements without fear of non-payment. This, in turn, could result in more consistent gas delivery to power plants, raising electricity generation and reliability nationwide.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the payment as both “overdue and encouraging,” emphasizing that it signals government recognition of past mismanagement and a commitment to restoring confidence in the sector.

Implications for Nigerians

For ordinary citizens, the announcement brings cautious optimism. While the payment will not instantly end the power crisis, experts believe it is a critical step toward long-term improvements. If gas supply stabilizes, power plants will be able to operate at higher capacity, reducing the frequency and duration of blackouts, lowering business costs, and supporting job creation and economic growth.

However, analysts caution that further reforms are needed. Transmission bottlenecks, outdated infrastructure, and inefficiencies in electricity distribution companies must also be addressed to ensure sustainable power stability.

“This is an important piece of the puzzle, but it is not the whole solution,” said an Abuja-based energy consultant. “To truly end the electricity crisis, the government must continue reforms across the entire value chain — from gas production to power generation, transmission, and distribution.”

A Cautious Step Forward

The 185 billion naira payment represents a recognition of past failures and a tangible effort to rebuild trust with investors. By settling long-standing debts, Nigeria is taking a meaningful step toward reviving its gas sector, stabilizing power supply, and laying the groundwork for a more reliable and productive energy market.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.