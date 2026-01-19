Nigeria Allocates N3.154 Trillion to Defence in 2026 Budget, Army Gets Largest Share

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has allocated N3.154 trillion to the Ministry of Defence in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, underscoring the continued fiscal emphasis on national security within Nigeria’s budget priorities.

A detailed review of the allocation shows that while the Ministry’s headquarters and coordinating agencies receive modest funding, the bulk of resources are directed to the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force, reflecting the manpower-heavy nature of the country’s defence architecture.

Of the total sum, N2.392 trillion is earmarked for personnel costs, N464.47 billion for capital expenditure, and N297.03 billion for overheads. Analysts note that recurrent spending, particularly salaries and allowances, continues to dominate defence funding.

The Nigerian Army remains the largest beneficiary, receiving N1.504 trillion, primarily to sustain personnel deployed across multiple theatres for counter-insurgency, counter-banditry, and internal security operations.

The Nigerian Navy is allocated N443.92 billion, including N322.91 billion for personnel, N71.78 billion for capital projects, and N49.23 billion for overheads. Its capital allocation focuses on infrastructure, patrol boats, and maritime assets to secure territorial waters, combat oil theft, and counter piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Nigerian Air Force receives N407.15 billion, with N229.90 billion for personnel, N110.67 billion for capital expenditure, and N66.58 billion for overheads. Funding is prioritised for aircraft maintenance, upgrades, simulators, and aviation infrastructure to strengthen air-based surveillance and operational support for ground forces.

By contrast, the Ministry of Defence Headquarters is allocated N41.24 billion, including N17.33 billion for personnel and N8.92 billion for capital projects, reflecting its coordinating and strategic oversight role. Other defence-related agencies, such as the Defence Research and Development Bureau, Defence Intelligence Agency, and Defence Space Administration, receive comparatively smaller allocations.

Security experts said the structure of the 2026 defence budget reflects immediate operational realities, with troops actively deployed in the North-East, North-West, North-Central, and parts of the South-East. While capital expenditure runs into hundreds of billions of naira, it remains significantly lower than recurrent commitments tied to personnel costs.

Overall, the budget highlights the government’s reliance on the armed forces to stabilise Nigeria, with the Army, Navy, and Air Force absorbing the lion’s share of resources to maintain operational readiness across the country.