As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared Abuja one of the safest cities in the country. Speaking during a press briefing commemorating the national milestone, the Minister noted significant progress in the security architecture of the nation’s capital.

Naija247news understands that Wike attributed the relatively peaceful atmosphere in the FCT to the collaborative efforts between security agencies and residents. He stated that the improvement in safety within the territory was not coincidental, but the result of deliberate policies and constant engagement with security stakeholders.

According to Naija247news, Wike said, “Abuja has become a symbol of what can be achieved when security is treated as a collective responsibility. We have invested in surveillance, community engagement, and intelligence gathering, and we are seeing the results.”

Naija247news gathered that the Minister’s remarks came amid nationwide discussions about security and governance as the country celebrates 65 years of independence. While many regions continue to grapple with challenges ranging from banditry to insurgency, the FCT has recorded a noticeable decline in violent crimes in recent months.

Naija247news reports that residents and community leaders have also acknowledged the visible increase in patrol operations, checkpoints, and inter-agency coordination in and around Abuja’s urban and suburban areas.

“Beyond government effort, the people themselves have shown resilience and a commitment to peace. That makes a huge difference,” Wike added, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to make the FCT not just the political capital, but a model for security and urban governance in Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that the Minister also used the opportunity to urge residents to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with security agencies. He emphasized the need to consolidate current gains, especially as the FCT plays host to several key national and international institutions.

As Nigeria continues its democratic journey, Abuja’s emerging image as a safe haven stands in stark contrast to the instability experienced in other regions, signaling what may be possible if peace and order are prioritized.

Naija247news understands that the FCT administration plans to further strengthen security infrastructure as part of broader reforms aimed at positioning the city as a global destination for business, tourism, and governance.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.