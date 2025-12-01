Niger Junta Moves to Sell Nationalized Uranium, Deepening Clash With France’s Orano and Shifting Global Supply Dynamics

NIAMEY, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Niger’s military government has announced that it will begin selling uranium from the nationalized Somair mine on the international market, a move that dramatically heightens its standoff with French nuclear giant Orano and signals a deeper geopolitical realignment away from France and toward Russia.

State broadcaster Télé Sahel quoted junta leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani as declaring that Niger now considers its uranium output a sovereign asset to be sold “to whoever wants to buy, under the rules of the market, in complete independence.” The decision represents Niamey’s most assertive step yet since stripping Orano of operational control in June 2025.

The dispute marks the latest escalation in the breakdown of relations between Niger and its former colonial power. Since the July 2023 coup, Niamey has accused France of meddling in domestic politics and supporting separatist agitation, prompting a rapid pivot toward alternative security and economic partners.

A strategic commodity in global flux

Uranium remains the backbone of Niger’s export economy and a critical input for Europe’s energy sector. Euratom data shows that in 2022, Niger supplied about a quarter of the natural uranium fueling European nuclear reactors. Analysts warn that diverting Nigerien uranium onto the open market—where buyers could include Russia or other non-Western actors—may reshape global nuclear supply chains and intensify competition for long-term contracts.

Russia has already signaled interest in deepening mining cooperation. Its Energy Minister, during earlier talks with Niamey, described Niger as a “strategic frontier” for Moscow’s uranium ambitions, particularly as both countries strengthen military ties against jihadist insurgent groups.

Legal and diplomatic battle intensifies

Orano maintains that it still holds majority stakes in Niger’s uranium subsidiaries and insists that any sale of existing stockpiles violates binding international arbitration. The company argues that a ruling issued in September expressly forbids transferring or selling uranium mined under its previous operational authority without its consent.

The French firm has launched multiple arbitration proceedings in a bid to regain access to the Somair, Cominak and Imouraren sites—Imouraren being one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium deposits. Niger’s 2025 nationalization effectively locked Orano out of Somair, further eroding Paris’s leverage.

Gen. Tiani’s government has dismissed France’s objections, portraying the dispute as part of a broader struggle over resource sovereignty. “Niger will no longer be dictated to,” he said, according to Télé Sahel.

With uranium shipments now poised to enter an open and potentially adversarial market, European energy authorities are bracing for supply uncertainty, while Russia and other global buyers weigh opportunities created by Niger’s geopolitical reorientation.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.