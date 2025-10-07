Niger Deputy Governor Loses Younger Brother

7, October 2025/Naija 247news

Tragedy has struck the family of Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, with the passing of his younger brother, Umar Garba. Umar, who was the Chief Imam of Rafin-Kuka, died on Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 46.

Details of the Passing

According to a statement by the Deputy Governor’s Press Secretary, Ummulkhatume Abdullahi, Umar Garba’s death occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Rafin-Kuka, Shiroro Local Government Area. The deceased left behind a wife, two children, and an aged mother. The burial took place at the Kuta Central Mosque in Shiroro Local Government Area, with family, friends, and well-wishers in attendance.

Condolences and Tributes

The statement prayed for Allah to forgive the deceased soul and grant him eternal rest in paradise. The family and community have received condolences from well-wishers, with many describing Umar Garba as a devoted and respected member of his community.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Umar’s passing has sent shockwaves through the community, with many residents expressing sadness and loss. The Deputy Governor’s family and the community are coming together to support each other during this difficult time.

The loss of Umar Garba has sent shockwaves through the community, with many mourning the passing of a young and vibrant life. The Deputy Governor and his family appreciate the condolences and prayers from Nigerians and beyond.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.