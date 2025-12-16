NiDCC Partners Five Indigenous Entrepreneurs for Capacity Building, Funding

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Dec. 16, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerians in Diaspora Chamber of Commerce (NiDCC) has partnered with five indigenous entrepreneurs to empower them through structured training, mentorship, and financial support.

The Chief Executive Officer of NiDCC, Mrs. Patience Ndidi Key, disclosed this on Tuesday at the chamber’s maiden Business Summit held in Lagos.

The summit, themed “The People, The Business and the Future of Emerging Markets,” featured a pitching session from which the five entrepreneurs emerged as beneficiaries of the initiative.

Key explained that the selected entrepreneurs would receive support aimed at strengthening their business ideas and improving long-term sustainability.

According to her, the intervention will focus on capacity building, access to funding, and structured mentorship, while some beneficiaries will also undergo training in communication skills and effective business presentation.

“NiDCC plans to provide leadership training, skills development, technology support, and global exposure for the beneficiaries,” Key said.

“We will be using the money of the rich to better the lives of the poor.”

She identified limited funding and poor access to enabling business environments as major constraints to business growth in Nigeria, noting that the chamber was ready to collaborate with local entrepreneurs to foster innovation and creativity.

Key said the determination of Nigerian entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses despite limited resources inspired the initiative, describing the partnership as a dream realised that would positively impact future generations.

She added that the Lagos event marked the official launch of the NiDCC Business Summit, which will now be held annually.

According to her, hosting the summit in Nigeria was critical, as national development requires direct engagement with grassroots entrepreneurs.

Key reiterated that entrepreneurs remain the engine of economic growth and must drive Nigeria’s and Africa’s development.

She said the initiative aligns with the chamber’s broader strategy to build sustainable businesses, strengthen the economy, and improve livelihoods.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Olawale Atoyebi, founder of Bordawave Ltd., expressed appreciation to NiDCC for the opportunity and pledged to maximise the support provided.

Other beneficiaries include Williams Otito-Daniels, Esther Iniebong, and Jumoke Akin-Taylor.

In her remarks, Akin-Taylor, a construction expert, urged entrepreneurs to uphold integrity, avoid unhealthy competition, and explore ways to complement one another for collective growth.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.