Lagos, Dec. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — Trading activity on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) declined sharply this week as investors exchanged a total of 2.876 billion shares valued at ₦63.83 billion in 80,229 transactions, reflecting reduced market participation due to the Christmas holidays.

The NGX’s weekly market report released in Lagos showed a significant contrast with the previous week, when 9.849 billion shares worth ₦305.84 billion were traded in 126,584 deals.

As a result, total transaction value dropped steeply week-on-week, underscoring the impact of the shortened trading period and profit-taking by investors.

The market opened for only three trading sessions during the week after the Federal Government declared Thursday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Christmas celebration.

Sector Performance

The Financial Services sector dominated market activity, accounting for 1.984 billion shares valued at ₦32.68 billion across 31,632 deals. The sector contributed 68.99 per cent of total trading volume and 51.20 per cent of total market value.

The Investment sector followed, with 208.69 million shares worth ₦2.26 billion traded in 640 deals, while the Conglomerates sector ranked third, recording 147.00 million shares valued at ₦6.09 billion in 1,676 transactions.

Trading in three major stocks — Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, VFD Group Plc and Custodian Investment Plc — accounted for 1.471 billion shares valued at ₦14.68 billion in 1,093 deals, representing 51.15 per cent of total market volume and 23.00 per cent of total value.

Market Indices End Higher

Despite the decline in turnover, the broader market closed the week on a positive note. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.97 per cent to 153,539.83 points, while total market capitalisation rose by 0.98 per cent to ₦97.89 trillion.

Most sectoral indices closed higher, except the NGX Premium Index, NGX Insurance Index, NGX MERI Growth Index, and NGX Lotus II Index, which declined by 0.51 per cent, 2.13 per cent, 0.23 per cent, and 0.62 per cent, respectively. The NGX Oil and Gas Index and NGX Sovereign Bond Index closed flat.

Market Breadth

Market breadth weakened slightly as 44 equities recorded price appreciation during the week, compared with 55 equities in the previous week. Thirty stocks declined, down from 36 previously, while 73 equities closed unchanged, higher than the 55 recorded last week.

Aluminium Extrusion Industries, Austinlaz, International Breweries, Mecure Industries, and First Holding Company emerged as the top gainers, appreciating by ₦4.00, 78 kobo, ₦2.50, ₦10.20, and ₦8.05, respectively.

On the downside, Legend Internet, Champion Breweries, NEM Insurance, AXA Mansard Insurance, and Associated Bus Company led the losers’ chart, shedding 65 kobo, ₦1.95, ₦2.20, ₦1.00, and 23 kobo, respectively.

Corporate Actions

The NGX also announced the listing of an additional 2.348 billion ordinary shares of Chams Holding Company Plcon Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. The shares, priced at ₦1.70 per share, arose from the company’s rights issue on the basis of one new share for every two shares held as of June 16, 2025.

Following the listing, Chams’ total issued and fully paid shares increased from 6.65 billion to 9.00 billion ordinary shares.

In addition, the Exchange notified Trading Licence Holders that trading commenced on Fidson Healthcare Plc’s rights issue of 600 million ordinary shares at ₦35.00 per share, on the basis of one new share for every four shares held as of Nov. 12, 2025.

Outlook

Analysts say market activity is expected to improve in the coming weeks as investors reposition portfolios ahead of year-end reporting and early 2026 earnings expectations

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.