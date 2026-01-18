NGX total market valuation jumps to N217.749trn mid-January 2026

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Nigeria’s capital market has recorded an extraordinary start to 2026, with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closing mid-January at a total market valuation of N217.749 trillion, marking a massive gain of N66.851 trillion in just over two weeks.

Data released by Nigerian Exchange Limited at the close of business on Friday, January 16, shows that total market capitalisation rose by 44.3 per cent from N150.898 trillion as of December 31, 2025, to N217.749 trillion, underscoring renewed investor confidence and strong market momentum.

Naija247news gathered that the surge was driven largely by strong price appreciation in equities and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), with broad-based gains recorded across multiple sectors of the market since the start of the year.

According to Naija247news, a breakdown of the figures reveals that the equities market was the dominant driver of the rally. Equity market capitalisation expanded sharply from N99.376 trillion at the end of 2025 to N166.13 trillion by January 16, 2026. This represents a gain of N66.75 trillion, translating to a robust 67.2 per cent growth within the period.

Market analysts say the performance reflects aggressive buying by local investors, strong earnings expectations, and renewed interest in fundamentally sound stocks across banking, industrial goods, telecommunications, and consumer sectors.

Naija247news reports that the fixed income segment recorded a modest but stable performance. Capitalisation in the bonds market edged up slightly from N51.476 trillion to N51.55 trillion, reflecting an increase of about N80 billion or 0.15 per cent. The subdued growth suggests relative stability in the debt market, with investors maintaining positions amid expectations around interest rate direction and fiscal borrowing plans.

The ETFs segment, though smaller in size, delivered one of the strongest percentage gains. Capitalisation jumped from N45.55 billion to N69.65 billion, representing an increase of N24.10 billion or 52.9 per cent. Market observers attribute this growth to rising investor appetite for diversified investment products and alternative asset exposure.

Naija247news understands that the strong ETF performance highlights growing sophistication among Nigerian investors, many of whom are increasingly turning to index-tracking, gold-backed, and Shariah-compliant funds as hedges against volatility and inflation.

The NGX operates a multi-layered market structure designed to meet diverse investment needs. At its core is the equities market, which supports capital formation and wealth creation through the trading of listed company shares. Alongside this are the debt market, ETFs market, and the derivatives segment, each governed by distinct rules and listing frameworks.

While this analysis focuses on equities, bonds, and ETFs, Naija247news reports that the NGX’s expanding product range reflects a gradual shift toward a more diversified and resilient capital market ecosystem.

The debt market remains central to government and corporate financing, providing a platform for trading federal and state government bonds, treasury bills, and corporate debt instruments. Meanwhile, the ETFs market offers investors access to diversified portfolios with relatively low entry points, including products linked to gold, Islamic finance principles, and major market indices such as the NGX 30.

The derivatives market, though still developing, is expected to play a larger role in risk management as products such as index futures and commodity derivatives mature.

Backstory data shows that Nigeria’s capital market had already been on an upward trajectory before the new year. Naija247news gathered that by December 24, 2025, total market capitalisation had surged to N149.88 trillion, placing the market on the verge of the historic N150 trillion mark for the first time.

At the time, equities accounted for N97.89 trillion, representing over 65 per cent of total market value, while bonds contributed N51.55 trillion and Exchange Traded Products stood at N43.20 billion.

Just two weeks into 2026, the market has added N66.851 trillion in value, closing at N217.749 trillion. Market watchers believe the pace of growth, if sustained, could push Nigeria’s capital market toward the N300 trillion milestone sooner than expected, with domestic investors playing a leading role in the rally.