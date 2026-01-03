“NGX Shines in 2025: Market Soars 51%, Sets Stage for Record-Breaking 2026”

Lagos, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian equity market closed 2025 on a spectacular note, cementing its position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing markets and a rising player in global capital markets. The performance, marked by record gains across all indices and a surge in market activity, reflects broad investor confidence and deeper market engagement.

2025 Market Performance: Record Returns and Liquidity Gains

According to data released by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the All-Share Index closed the year with a return of 51.2 per cent, while the Main Board Index gained 50.9 per cent — a level of broad-based market strength not seen in recent years. Total equity market turnover jumped to approximately ₦5.96 trillion, more than double the ₦2.85 trillion recorded in 2024. Average daily value traded rose to ₦23.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of over 110 per cent.

Market capitalisation mirrored this strength, with the NGX closing the year at ₦129.9 trillion across equities, bonds, and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Equities accounted for ₦99.4 trillion, while the bonds market stood at ₦51.5 trillion, highlighting the growing role of the Nigerian capital market as both a long-term and fixed-income financing platform.

Market-Deepening Milestones

Beyond raw performance metrics, 2025 was a year of structural growth and innovation. The NGX successfully advanced the listing and trading of Commercial Papers, providing corporates with new short-term financing avenues and strengthening the link between money and capital markets.

Additionally, the establishment of the Non-Interest Finance Board marked a milestone for ethical and inclusive finance, expanding opportunities for investors seeking Sharia-compliant instruments and diversified products.

Foreign participation, after a period of decline, saw a resurgence in 2025. Combined with strong local engagement, this helped drive significant expansion in trading volumes and liquidity across the market.

A landmark infrastructure achievement was the successful transition of equities trading to a T+2 settlement cycle, aligning Nigerian markets with global best practices, reducing settlement risks, and improving post-trade efficiency.

Voices from the Exchange

Speaking on the year’s achievements, NGX officials highlighted the growing resilience of the market. “Our focus remains on mobilising capital, enabling innovation, and supporting sustainable economic growth through efficient, transparent, and inclusive markets,” said a senior executive. “The momentum built in 2025 positions us strongly for a robust 2026.”

Outlook for 2026: Optimism and Strategic Growth

Looking ahead, the NGX anticipates further gains across all sectors, driven by new product listings, increased foreign portfolio inflows, and continued market reforms. Analysts expect the equities market to remain the key growth driver, with bonds and ETPs providing complementary stability and diversification.

Key expectations for 2026 include:

• Continued market deepening through new financial instruments and derivative products.

• Strengthened regulatory oversight enhancing transparency and investor protection.

• Rising foreign portfolio participation, particularly from institutional investors attracted by high returns and market stability.

• Enhanced technological adoption, improving trading efficiency and access for retail investors.

If the current momentum is sustained, market watchers predict double-digit growth in both indices for 2026, potentially surpassing 2025’s historic returns.

Closing Remarks

As Nigeria positions itself as a key capital market hub in Africa, the 2025 performance offers a blueprint for sustainable growth and investor confidence. With strong domestic participation, renewed foreign interest, and a clear strategic vision, 2026 promises to build on this success, reinforcing the Nigerian Exchange as a platform for both economic development and wealth creation.

