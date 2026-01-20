Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed trading on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in positive territory as the All-Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.09 percent to settle at 166,256.8 points, supported largely by gains in Aradel Holdings and select mid-cap stocks.

The 144.3-point increase helped the benchmark index remain comfortably above the 166,000 psychological threshold, marking a rebound from the marginal 0.01 percent decline recorded in the previous session. According to Naija247news, the modest recovery reflects cautious optimism among investors amid mixed signals across key sectors of the market.

Market activity improved notably, with total traded volume rising to 795.4 million shares, compared with 629 million shares exchanged on Monday. Naija247news gathered that the surge in activity was driven by increased participation in consumer goods, banking, and industrial stocks.

At the close of trading, total market capitalisation stood at N106.4 trillion across 45,410 deals, indicating sustained liquidity despite the largely sideways movement of the broader market.

Naija247news reports that Tantalizers and NSLTECH emerged as the most actively traded stocks of the session, recording the highest volumes as investors repositioned ahead of expected market catalysts. The improved turnover suggests that market participants remain engaged, even as price movements remain restrained.

From available data, the ASI’s slight gain pushed its year-to-date return to 6.84 percent, underscoring a cautiously positive outlook for equities so far in 2026. However, analysts say the slow pace of gains points to selective buying rather than broad-based accumulation.

On the gainers’ chart, Deapcap, NPFMCRFBK and RedStarex recorded the maximum daily increase of 10 percent each, reflecting renewed interest in smaller-cap counters. NCR and Morison also closed strong, posting gains of 9.97 percent apiece.

Conversely, losses were recorded in ALEX and JAIZBANK, which declined by 9.95 percent and 9.88 percent, respectively. FTNCOCOA, UPDC and Caverton also ended the session in the red, highlighting the mixed sentiment that characterised the trading day.

According to Naija247news, Tantalizers led trading volumes with 86.9 million shares, followed by NSLTECH with 74.1 million shares and ZICHIS Agro Allied with 69.6 million shares. Zenith Bank and GTCO completed the top five by volume, exchanging 49.1 million and 39 million shares, respectively.

By transaction value, GTCO topped the chart at N3.7 billion, closely followed by Zenith Bank at N3.5 billion. Aradel ranked third with N2.7 billion in traded value, while MTN Nigeria and Access Holdings recorded transactions worth N964.5 million and N692 million, respectively.

Among SWOOTs, stocks with market capitalisation above N1 trillion, performance was largely flat. However, Naija247news understands that Aradel stood out, gaining 5.68 percent to lead the segment and provide significant support to the overall index.

The FUGAZ banking stocks delivered a mixed outing. Zenith Bank advanced by 0.84 percent, while Access Holdings closed flat. In contrast, GTCO shed 2.46 percent, First Holdco declined by 1.96 percent, and UBA slipped by 0.44 percent.

Market analysts say the session’s outcome reflects a balancing act between profit-taking and bargain hunting. According to Naija247news, gains recorded in stocks such as Deapcap, NPFMCRFBK and Aradel were largely offset by sell-offs in ALEX, JAIZBANK and GTCO, resulting in a modest net advance.

Looking ahead, the NGX is expected to remain range-bound in the near term as investors reassess valuations and await clearer economic signals. While renewed interest in select large-cap stocks could support a broader rally, analysts warn that stretched price levels may expose the market to short-term pullbacks.