The NGX Premium Index closed the 2025 trading year ahead of the broader Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI), posting stronger year-to-date gains amid sustained investor interest in highly capitalized and well-governed stocks.

Naija247news gathered that the Premium Index advanced by 59.40 per cent in 2025, gaining 5,773.4 points to close at 15,493.2 points. The index opened the year at 9,719.8 points and crossed the 15,000-point mark during the year, supported by trading activity exceeding 32 billion shares.

In comparison, the Nigerian All-Share Index rose by 51.19 per cent, adding 52,686.6 points to close the year at 155,613 points. This performance left the Premium Index firmly ahead on a year-to-date basis.

According to Naija247news, momentum strengthened in the third quarter of the year, with July driving the rally. The Premium Index gained 26.74 per cent in that month alone, pushing third-quarter performance to an 18.19 per cent return, its strongest quarterly showing in 2025.

The NGX Premium Index tracks a select group of Nigerian Exchange-listed companies that meet strict governance, liquidity and market size requirements. To qualify, companies must maintain a minimum free float of N40 billion, a market capitalisation of at least N200 billion, and achieve a minimum governance score of 70 per cent, standards designed to enhance investor confidence.

Naija247news understands that performance across the premium stocks was largely positive in 2025, with seven of the eight constituents closing the year in positive territory.

Seplat Energy ended the year ranked seventh among premium stocks, posting a modest gain of 1.91 per cent to close at N5,809, up from N5,700 at the start of the year. This marked a slower pace compared with its strong 146.75 per cent rally in 2024, when trading volume reached 29 million shares. In 2025, about 19.2 million shares of the stock were traded.

According to Naija247news, Seplat’s share price was largely flat in the first half of the year. The stock declined by 12.91 per cent in May to N4,964 before rebounding by 9.78 per cent in June to N5,450. Prices remained relatively stable between July and September, while October delivered a 10 per cent rally to N5,917. Mild pullbacks in November and December eventually saw the stock close the year at N5,809.

Seplat’s financial performance remained strong, with the company reporting a nine-month post-tax profit of N146.6 billion, more than double the N52.7 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Market data reviewed by Naija247news show that Seplat’s market capitalisation currently stands at about N3.3 trillion, accounting for 3.36 per cent of the Nigerian All-Share Index’s total market value of N99.9 trillion.

