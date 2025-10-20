NGX Premium Index: MTN Nigeria leads top 8 best-performing stocks year-to-date

The Nigerian Exchange’s Premium Index has posted a robust 53.86% return year-to-date in 2025, outperforming other key market benchmarks and affirming investor confidence in the country’s highest-rated listed companies.

By contrast, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) has climbed 44.74% while the NGX 30 Index has gained 42.69%, making the Premium Index the best-performing major equity index on the Nigerian bourse this year.

The Premium Index tracks large-cap stocks that meet stringent requirements in corporate governance, market liquidity, and capitalization. To qualify for inclusion, companies must maintain a free float of N40 billion or more, a minimum market capitalization of N200 billion, and a minimum score of 70% on the NGX Corporate Governance Rating System.

These criteria aim to ensure strong investor protection and market depth, positioning the Premium Index as a benchmark for top-tier listed firms in Nigeria.

Since 2020, the index has ended every year in positive territory, with its 2025 performance still trailing its record 64.01% return in 2020 but continuing a strong upward trend.

This year’s gains have been driven by broad-based rallies across large-cap constituents. Among them is Seplat Energy Plc, the only oil and gas stock in the Premium Index, which has recorded a year-to-date gain of 3.81% as of mid-October 2025.

Despite its relatively modest return compared to other constituents, Seplat has shown resilience in a volatile sector. The stock began the year at N5,700 but dipped 12.91% to N4,964.4 by May, before staging a 9.78% rebound in June, marking a key recovery point.

The months that followed saw mostly flat trading, but October has delivered a renewed upward movement, with the stock gaining nearly 10% to trade at N5,917.2, buoyed by improving sentiment in the oil and gas space.

Seplat’s financials also offer support for its performance. According to its unaudited results for Q2 2025, the company posted a pre-tax profit of N139.4 billion, a slight dip of 0.76% compared to N140.5 billion in Q2 2024.

However, when combined with Q1 performance, Seplat’s first-half 2025 pre-tax profit surged 86% year-on-year to N454.1 billion, reflecting strong topline growth and operational efficiency.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.