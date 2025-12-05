NGX Opens New Commercial Paper Window as Nigeria’s Short-Term Debt Market Expands to 270-Day Instruments

ABUJA, Dec. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s capital market recorded a major structural milestone as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) introduced Commercial Paper (CP) listings following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a new investment window that strengthens liquidity and deepens the country’s short-term debt market.

The new framework allows corporates and approved issuers to list and trade both conventional and non-interest commercial papers directly on NGX, expanding market visibility, boosting transparency, and offering investors a more efficient platform for accessing short-term debt instruments.

NGX said the development aligns with its broader strategic ambition to build an integrated marketplace cutting across equities, fixed income, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives, and now short-term notes—positioning the Exchange as a one-stop destination for capital formation across asset classes.

Commercial papers—typically unsecured, discounted debt instruments issued for up to 270 days—have become a preferred financing alternative for corporates seeking cheaper, non-bank capital to support working-capital requirements. The addition of CPs to NGX’s product suite is expected to widen investor participation while improving the pricing efficiency of Nigeria’s money markets.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group, commended the SEC for enabling innovation and competitive market expansion.

“The introduction of Commercial Paper listings is a pivotal step in our strategy to position NGX as a comprehensive capital-markets infrastructure that accelerates capital formation across Africa,” he said. According to him, the Exchange remains committed to building a transparent, technology-driven and inclusive marketplace that supports sustainable economic growth.

Jude Chiemeka, CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited, described the launch as a major advancement in Nigeria’s corporate financing ecosystem.

“This platform enhances transparency in the debt market and supports corporates seeking efficient access to funding outside traditional banking channels, while offering investors credible short-term investment options,” he said, noting that NGX will continue to work with issuers, intermediaries, and investors to deepen liquidity.

Olufemi Shobanjo, CEO of NGX Regulation Limited, emphasized that robust oversight would remain central as the market evolves.

“Our priority is to maintain high standards of disclosure, promote accountability and safeguard investor confidence while contributing to market deepening,” he said.

Industry analysts say the move could reshape the country’s short-term funding landscape, improving price discovery and giving institutional investors—including fund managers, pension operators, and insurance firms—more transparent avenues for fixed-income diversification.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.