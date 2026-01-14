Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s equities market sustained its bullish momentum on Tuesday as renewed demand for heavyweight stocks lifted key indicators on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), reinforcing investor confidence despite mixed trading activity.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.59 per cent, or 159 basis points, to close at 165,837.32 points, pushing the market’s year-to-date return higher to 6.57 per cent.

In tandem, total market capitalisation climbed by ₦1.66 trillion to ₦106.18 trillion, translating to a 1.59 per cent increase in investor wealth during the session.

Broad-based gains strengthen market breadth

Market breadth improved significantly, underscoring the depth of the rally. Fifty-four stocks advanced, compared with 13 decliners, while 60 equities closed flat. This pushed the gainers-to-losers ratio to 4.15x, up from 2.45x in the previous session, confirming broad-based investor optimism.

Blue-chip and large-cap stocks dominated buying interest. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc, Oando Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, UAC of Nigeria Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc posted notable gains, alongside 42 other advancing equities.

Banking stocks lead sectoral performance

Sectoral indices closed largely positive, with four of the five major indices ending in the green.

The NGX Banking Index led the rally, rising by 1.33 per cent, driven by sustained buying interest in tier-one and mid-tier lenders, including UBA, Fidelity Bank, FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank, and GTCO.

The Consumer Goods Index gained 0.74 per cent, supported by price appreciation in PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, and UAC of Nigeria Plc.

The Oil and Gas Index advanced by 0.39 per cent on gains in Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc, Oando Plc, and Eterna Plc, while the Industrial Goods Index edged up 0.10 per cent, buoyed by Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.

The Insurance Index was the sole laggard, weighed down by selloffs in Universal Insurance Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc, and Regal Insurance Plc.

Trading data points to institutional accumulation

Trading activity reflected selective accumulation rather than speculative broad-based buying. Total volume traded declined by 1.58 per cent to 1.13 billion shares, while transaction value surged by 74.43 per cent to ₦33.55 billion.

Analysts said the sharp rise in value despite lower volumes suggests increased participation in high-priced, fundamentally strong stocks, typically favoured by institutional investors.

Meanwhile, the number of deals executed fell by 17.09 per cent to 49,216, reinforcing indications that large-ticket transactions dominated market activity.

Outlook: cautious optimism amid liquidity pressures

Looking ahead, analysts at Futureview Research expect cautious trading to persist, with investors likely to maintain a preference for fundamentally strong stocks with attractive valuations.

They noted that tightening liquidity conditions, evolving macroeconomic signals, and expectations around interest rates and fiscal policy could continue to shape near-term market direction, even as earnings prospects and dividend positioning provide support for equities.