Lagos, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) closed the week on a positive note as market capitalisation gained N1.08 trillion, representing a 1.13 per cent increase on Friday.

Investor interest in top equities, including Union Dicon Salt, Austinlaz, Tantalizer, Aluminium Extrusion Industries, Champion Breweries, and 29 other advancing stocks, drove the rally.

The market capitalisation, which opened at N95.856 trillion, closed at N96.936 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 1,694.33 points or 1.13 per cent, ending at 152,057.38 compared to Thursday’s 150,363.05.

The year-to-date (YTD) return strengthened to 47.73 per cent, reflecting sustained investor confidence. Market breadth closed positive with 34 gainers against 24 losers.

Union Dicon Salt and Austinlaz led the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent growth each, closing at N6.60 and N2.42 per share, respectively. Tantalizer advanced by 9.80 per cent to N2.69, Aluminium Extrusion Industries grew by 9.78 per cent to N12.35, while Champion Breweries rose 9.71 per cent to N16.95 per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance led the losers with a 7.42 per cent drop to N3.87, followed by Royal Exchange and Omatek Ventures, down 6.84 per cent each to N1.77 and N1.09, while Eterna declined by 5.63 per cent to N28.50.

Trading activity showed a decline in market value but an increase in volume and deals. A total of 1.5 billion shares worth N21.8 billion changed hands across 25,669 transactions, compared to Thursday’s 839.8 billion shares valued at N32.8 billion traded in 23,211 deals.

Neimeth recorded the highest volume and value with 500.98 million shares traded, valued at N3.01 billion.

Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, CEO of Wyoming Capital and Partners, noted that the week-long bullish rally was normal for year-end trading and did not reflect any unusual market drivers.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.