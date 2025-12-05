NFF hails Ekong on international retirement

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has poured heartfelt tributes on outgoing Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, celebrating him as a committed, disciplined and humble leader following his announcement of retirement from international football.

Troost-Ekong confirmed his exit from the national team on Thursday via his official X handle, expressing gratitude to fans, teammates and coaches who supported him throughout his decade-long journey in the green-white-green jersey. The former Olympiakos and Watford defender described representing Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup and multiple AFCON tournaments as one of the greatest honours of his professional career.

Reacting to the news, NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire said in a statement on Friday that the federation received the development with deep pride, acknowledging the defender’s unwavering service and patriotism.

Olajire noted that Troost-Ekong consistently demonstrated discipline, ambition and loyalty long before assuming the captain’s armband. He praised the defender’s exemplary character, describing him as a model professional younger players should emulate.

Highlighting his major contributions, the NFF spokesperson recalled Troost-Ekong’s standout performances at the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He noted that the defender’s leadership played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s bronze and silver medal finishes. Troost-Ekong’s AFCON 2023 heroics, including three crucial goals and the tournament’s MVP award were described as unforgettable moments that cemented his legacy.

With 83 caps, World Cup appearances and decisive goals to his name, Troost-Ekong exits as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished defenders in the modern era. Olajire affirmed that the former captain leaves fulfilled, respected and firmly etched into the nation’s football history.

The federation wished him success in his next chapter and assured him of continued support, noting that he remains an integral part of Nigeria’s football story.

Troost-Ekong, who made his national team debut under coach Sunday Oliseh in 2015, rose through the ranks from a promising squad member to vice-captain and ultimately became the Super Eagles leader. His retirement marks the end of a remarkable era for one of Nigeria’s most capped and celebrated defenders, and one of the few Nigerians ever named AFCON Most Valuable Player.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.