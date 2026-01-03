New York Mayor Condemns U.S. Venezuela Operation Ahead of Maduro’s Arrival

New York, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned the United States’ military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, describing the action as an illegal act of war and a violation of both federal and international law.

In a statement posted on social media on Saturday, Mamdani said he had been briefed on the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody in New York City. The couple are reportedly being transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following their arrival at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York State.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” the mayor said. “This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad — it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home.”

Mamdani’s comments mark one of the strongest domestic political rebukes so far of President Donald Trump’sdecision to authorize military strikes on Venezuela, overthrow the Maduro government, and transport a sitting foreign head of state to the United States to face criminal charges.

The U.S. operation has sparked global controversy, with critics arguing that it bypassed Congress, violated the United Nations Charter, and undermined long-standing principles of state sovereignty. Supporters of the intervention, however, have defended the move as a necessary step to end authoritarian rule and address alleged narcotics trafficking.

Mayor Mamdani warned that the consequences of such unilateral military actions extend beyond foreign policy debates and could have direct security, social, and diplomatic repercussions for New York City — home to one of the largest Venezuelan diaspora communities in the United States.

His statement comes amid heightened security in the city and growing concern among Venezuelan residents about the legal, humanitarian, and political fallout of the operation.

Internationally, reactions remain sharply divided, with several governments calling for restraint and the United Nations Security Council scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to assess the legality and implications of the U.S. action.

As Maduro and his wife prepare to face U.S. prosecutors, the condemnation from New York’s mayor underscores widening domestic unease over Washington’s escalating use of military force and regime-change tactics in Latin America.

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.