New Year Fire Destroys Four Electronics Shops in Ikotun, Lagos

A fire on New Year’s Day gutted four electronics shops in Ikotun, Lagos State, destroying all items in the affected section of the market.

The shops, located in a building beside GUO Transport Company, were engulfed by flames early in the day. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), items destroyed included washing machines, television sets, and power generators.

A nearby resident said neighbours acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading further.

“We used as much water as possible to contain the flames before the Lagos State Fire Service arrived,” he said, praising the firefighters for their timely intervention. “If not for them, the whole building would have burnt, and our own properties could have been affected.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, though the resident suspected a faulty electric circuit. Authorities later cordoned off the area, and no casualties were reported.

This incident is among several fire outbreaks recorded in Lagos State in recent days. Within the past eight days, the Army Arena Market at Oshodi also suffered a devastating fire, which destroyed shops and goods before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.