New drug testing rules designed to lower youth substance abuse — Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), has said the newly introduced drug test policy for students in tertiary institutions will significantly discourage substance abuse among young Nigerians.

Marwa made the statement on Saturday in Abuja while receiving the Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University, Prof. Sunday Bako, who led a delegation to seek a formal partnership with the NDLEA.

Marwa explained that the compulsory drug integrity test, designed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, aims to reduce the spread of substance abuse among youths, particularly those seeking admission into higher institutions.

He described the initiative as a strategic move to protect young people from drug-related harm, noting that compulsory and random drug testing would serve as deterrence.

The NDLEA believes early prevention through educational institutions is key to addressing long-term national drug challenges.

Marwa said the policy was carefully developed to support students and encourage responsible behaviour rather than to punish them.

“This is not in any way punitive, but a strategic push that will largely discourage our youths from going into substance abuse because they know at every stage of their education, they will face compulsory drug tests,” he said.

The partnership between NDLEA and the Ministry of Education aims to enforce drug-free academic environments nationwide through strengthened monitoring and rehabilitation support.

Marwa added that the agency was fully ready to collaborate with all tertiary institutions to ensure the successful implementation of the policy.

He said the initiative aligns with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, describing it as critical to improving national productivity, educational quality, and long-term security.

Marwa commended Taraba State University for setting up a full Directorate of Narcotics and Drug Abuse Prohibition, adding that NDLEA would support the new unit with training, capacity development, and operational guidance.

He assured the university management that the agency would strengthen institutional collaboration, share intelligence where necessary and engage in joint sensitisation programmes.

In his remarks, Prof. Sunday Bako praised the NDLEA for its success in combating illegal drugs, highlighting the agency’s achievements both nationally and internationally.

He said Taraba State University was committed to promoting a drug-free learning environment and had taken major steps to integrate awareness and prevention measures.

Bako called for deeper collaboration between academia and law enforcement, stressing that educational reforms must be supported by strong policies capable of reducing drug addiction.

The VC said the university believed in a multi-sectoral approach involving security agencies, schools, government, and communities to sustain drug control efforts.

He reaffirmed that the institution’s partnership with NDLEA, which began in August 2024, had already delivered positive outcomes and would expand to cover more structural reforms.

The NDLEA chairman applauded the VC's proactive steps and described the institution as a model for other Nigerian universities to emulate.

Marwa reiterated that student drug testing would not only influence behavioural change but also protect future leaders from falling into destructive habits.

The NDLEA continues to push for stronger anti-drug policies across the nation, including community sensitisation, technology-driven monitoring systems and increased school-based interventions.

With substance abuse among Nigerian youths rising in recent years, the new screening initiative is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening prevention strategies and institutional discipline across universities.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.