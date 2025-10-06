Menu
Netflix Loses $25 Billion After Elon Musk Calls for Boycott Over ‘Woke’ Content

Naija247news | October 6, 2025 — Streaming giant Netflix Inc. has lost an estimated $25 billion in market value within one week, following billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s call for users to cancel their subscriptions over what he described as “LGBT propaganda” in children’s programming.

The company’s valuation reportedly slid from $514 billion on September 27 to $489 billion by October 3, marking its biggest weekly decline since April 2024, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

Almost $7 billion in value evaporated within 24 hours after Musk’s post on October 1, when the Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) CEO told his 227 million followers to “cancel Netflix.”

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” Musk wrote on X, reposting messages that accused the streaming service of pushing a “transgender woke agenda.”

Market Jitters After Musk’s Boycott Call

Analysts say Musk’s social media influence once again demonstrated its power to move markets. Despite the Nasdaq and other major indices climbing over 2% during the week, Netflix shares bucked the trend, falling nearly 5% over five consecutive trading days.

On Thursday, October 2, Netflix stock opened down 1.2% before closing 0.8% lower at $1,161, as reported by Forbes. The stock has now fallen more than 4.4% since Musk’s first tweet on September 30, even as other Big Tech peers like Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META) posted gains.

A One-Tweet Sell-Off Worth $15 Billion

Some financial outlets estimate that over $15 billion worth of Netflix shares were liquidated following Musk’s boycott call. Conservative-leaning market trackers placed total losses closer to $25 billion, underscoring the rapid erosion of investor confidence amid the controversy.

“The correlation between Musk’s boycott tweet and Netflix’s stock decline is difficult to ignore,” said one Wall Street analyst quoted by Yahoo Finance. “It shows how a single social media post can still trigger significant market reactions.”

Controversy Over Kids’ Content and Representation

The backlash against Netflix stems partly from its now-cancelled animated series, Dead End: Paranormal Park, directed by Hamish Steele, which conservative groups claim promoted “progressive gender ideology.”

Musk has repeatedly used his platform to criticize what he terms “woke culture,” targeting companies that feature gender-diverse or LGBTQ+ storylines in their productions.

Netflix Yet to Respond

As of press time, Netflix has not issued an official statement addressing Musk’s criticism or the market decline. The company has faced similar pushback in the past but has maintained that its diverse content lineup reflects global storytelling and inclusion standards.

Meanwhile, investors and analysts are watching closely to see whether the Musk-led boycott translates into long-term subscriber losses — or if this episode will fade like previous social media-driven boycotts that shook Wall Street but had limited consumer impact.

