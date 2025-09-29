Menu
Netanyahu Backs Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan as Hamas Hesitates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. The announcement came during a joint press conference at the White House, where both leaders outlined a roadmap for ceasefire, governance, and security arrangements in the Gaza Strip.

Key Takeaways from the Joint Press Briefing

  • Trump calls on Hamas to accept the proposal, expressing confidence that the group will comply with its terms.

  • Netanyahu warns that if Hamas rejects or backtracks on the plan, Israel will “finish the job by itself,” signaling potential escalation.

  • The Israeli PM described the plan as a “realistic path forward” that “achieves our war aims.”

  • Israel’s withdrawal will be gradual, tied to Hamas’ disarmament and compliance.

  • Both leaders confirmed the creation of an international oversight body, a Palestinian-led government, and the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

US Signals Support for Intensified Action

President Trump underscored that if Hamas fails to agree to the plan, the U.S. will fully support Israel in taking necessary actions. Analysts describe this as a “green light” for potential intensified Israeli military operations if Hamas does not comply.

Regional Implications

The delay in Hamas’ acceptance highlights the fragility of ceasefire negotiations and the risks faced by mediator nations. For Nigeria and African countries often involved in peace processes, the Gaza situation reinforces the need for enforceable guarantees to protect local mediators from the consequences of great power interventions.

Outlook

While Netanyahu’s endorsement signals a step toward a structured ceasefire, Hamas’ hesitancy keeps the conflict’s outcome uncertain. Regional observers and international mediators remain on high alert as both sides navigate the delicate balance between diplomacy and military enforcement.

