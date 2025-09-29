Menu
Netanyahu Apologises to Qatar After Deadly Israeli Strike in Doha Sparks Global Outrage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a rare public apology to Qatar after an Israeli missile strike in Doha earlier this month killed a Qatari serviceman and several Hamas members, marking the first direct Israeli attack on Qatari soil.

The apology came on Monday during a joint call with U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the White House.

According to a White House statement, Netanyahu “expressed his deep regret that Israel’s missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman,” pledging that Israel would not repeat such violations of Qatari sovereignty.

Background: First Israeli Attack on Qatari Territory

The September 9 strike, which targeted senior Hamas leaders negotiating a U.S.-backed ceasefire, killed five lower-ranking Hamas members and Qatari citizen Badr Al-Dosari, a security officer. Hamas’s top leaders narrowly escaped the assassination attempt.

The attack represented an unprecedented escalation, striking not only Hamas operatives but also a U.S. ally that hosts Al Udeid Air Base, Washington’s largest military facility in the Middle East.

Qatar Demands Assurances

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strike as a “blatant violation” of the nation’s sovereignty, confirming the call with Netanyahu and Trump as part of U.S. efforts to contain the diplomatic fallout.

During the conversation, Qatar’s prime minister expressed appreciation for U.S. guarantees to prevent a recurrence, while stressing that Qatar’s mediation role in regional peace processes could not continue without firm assurances.

“For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister apologised … pledging not to repeat any targeting of Qatari territory in the future,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.

Global and Regional Reactions

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike as a “flagrant violation” of international law. Nearly 60 Muslim-majority countries convened in Doha in solidarity, warning that the attack could destabilize already fragile regional mediation efforts.

Netanyahu, however, used the call to reiterate grievances against Qatar, citing its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Jazeera’s coverage, and campus activism critical of Israel.

Despite this, Netanyahu’s apology was hailed as “significant” by Sultan Barakat, professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha.

“Qatar has said from the beginning that it would not be able to continue mediation efforts without a public apology … This is not just about Hamas and Israel but about safeguarding the principle of mediation itself,” Barakat told Al Jazeera.

Why This Matters for Nigeria and Africa

The episode underscores the risks faced by smaller states positioned as mediators in conflicts involving powerful nations. For Nigeria and other African countries often playing intermediary roles in peace talks across the continent, the incident highlights the need for stronger international guarantees to protect mediators from becoming collateral damage.

It also raises questions about the extent to which major powers can violate sovereignty during counterterrorism operations, and whether African nations should demand more robust accountability mechanisms under the African Union and United Nations frameworks.

Outlook

While Netanyahu’s apology has momentarily eased tensions, analysts caution that the incident leaves lasting scars. For Qatar, a nation that has invested heavily in diplomacy and regional stability, the strike represents both a challenge to its sovereignty and a test of its ability to maintain neutrality.

As Doha weighs its next steps, the wider Middle East — and indeed Africa, where mediation and peace-brokering are equally vital — will be watching closely.

