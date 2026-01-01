Netanyahu Announces ‘New Front’ to Support Christian Communities in Nigeria

Abuja, Jan. 2, 2026 (Naija247news) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disclosed that Israel is developing a coordinated international agenda aimed at supporting Christian communities facing insecurity and persecution in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Netanyahu made the remarks on Friday while addressing leaders of the evangelical Christian community in Florida, United States, where he described Israel as uniquely positioned to defend Christian populations globally amid rising religious extremism.

According to the Israeli leader, attacks on Christians form part of a broader global campaign against what he described as Judeo-Christian values, driven by extremist ideologies operating across multiple regions.

“I see the battle against us and the battle against our Judeo-Christian tradition being waged around the globe,” Netanyahu said. “It is being driven primarily by radical Shiite Islam and radical Sunni Islam.”

He identified Iran-aligned groups and extremist Sunni networks as key drivers of religious violence, claiming their influence extends beyond the Middle East into Europe, the United States and Africa, including Nigeria.

Netanyahu said Israel was fully aware of the security challenges facing Christian communities in Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and other regions, and insisted that Israel remains the only country actively committed to protecting Christian minorities and ensuring their survival.

“We are conscious of the persecution of Christians in many parts of the world,” he said. “And we know that one country has consistently enabled Christian communities to grow, defend themselves and thrive — and that country is Israel.”

The Israeli Prime Minister announced that his government is working with like-minded nations to establish what he described as a coalition of countries dedicated to supporting vulnerable Christian communities worldwide.

“We are joining efforts to bring together nations that are willing to stand up for beleaguered Christian communities,” Netanyahu said. “Just as you support us, we are prepared to support others.”

He added that Israel’s support would include intelligence cooperation and other security assistance, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, though he declined to provide operational details.

Netanyahu’s comments followed his meeting with United States President Donald Trump, who recently reaffirmed Washington’s position that Christians are facing persecution in Nigeria. Trump had earlier announced targeted air strikes carried out on Christmas Day, which he said were intended to deter attacks against Christian communities.

On the same day the strikes were executed, Netanyahu publicly called for an end to violence against Christians in Nigeria.

Israel has so far remained the only country to openly align with the United States’ position on alleged systematic persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Both nations maintain a long-standing strategic alliance.

Nigerian authorities have consistently maintained that insecurity in the country is driven by criminality, terrorism and banditry rather than religious targeting, stressing that security operations are conducted without religious bias.

Naija247news reports that the Israeli Prime Minister’s remarks are likely to further intensify international debate over the nature of Nigeria’s security challenges and the role of foreign governments in addressing them.

Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.