Nestlé Nigeria Clarifies Infant Formula Recall Does Not Affect Local Products

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Nigeria – Nestlé Nigeria Plc has reassured consumers that its infant formula sold in Nigeria was not part of the voluntary, precautionary recall announced in some international markets.

The company explained that the recall involved specific batches distributed outside Nigeria and does not affect products manufactured or sold locally.

The clarification was issued on Friday in Lagos by Toju Egbebi, Nestlé Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Manager, who confirmed that all infant formula products sold in the country are officially registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Egbebi emphasized that the products mentioned in online reports or media coverage are not supplied to the Nigerian market.

“We would like to reassure consumers that all SMA and NAN product ranges sold by Nestlé Nigeria are safe for consumption,” she said.

The affected products in other markets include SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2, SMA Gold 3, NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2, and NAN Optipro 3, but these batches are not available in Nigeria.

She further stressed that Nestlé Nigeria strictly complies with local and international food safety and quality standards, with the health and safety of babies remaining a top priority.

“The safety and quality of our products, and the health of babies, remain our top priorities,” Egbebi added.

Consumers were encouraged to seek verified information and contact Nestlé Nigeria or relevant regulatory authorities for clarification if in doubt.