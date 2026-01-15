NESG urges Nigeria to consolidate economic gains for sustainable growth

Updated: Jan 15, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group has urged government officials, industry leaders and key stakeholders to build on recent economic stabilisation gains, warning that stability on its own will not deliver broad-based prosperity for Nigerians.

Speaking on Thursday in Lagos at the launch of the 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook, the Chairman of the NESG, Mr Niyi Yusuf, said Nigeria had just emerged from one of the most difficult economic adjustment periods in its recent history and must now focus on turning stability into inclusive and sustainable growth.

The event was held under the theme “Consolidating Economic Stabilisation Gains: Pathway to Sustainable Growth in Nigeria.”

Yusuf disclosed that Nigeria’s economy recorded a growth rate of 3.8 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, compared to 3.2 per cent during the same period in 2024. He attributed the improvement largely to strong performance in service sectors such as financial services, transportation and information and communication technology.

He added that industrial output expanded by nearly five per cent, driven by activities in the oil and gas sector as well as construction, while headline inflation eased significantly from over 33 per cent in 2024 to about 21 per cent in 2025.

Despite the gains, the NESG chairman cautioned that deep-rooted structural challenges persist across key sectors of the economy.

According to him, the manufacturing sector continues to struggle with high energy costs and limited access to foreign exchange, while agricultural output remains hampered by insecurity and rising logistics expenses. He also noted that weak household purchasing power has continued to affect trade and overall economic activity.

“Stabilisation is a necessary condition for growth, but it is not sufficient. The real challenge is how to consolidate these gains so that economic growth results in better welfare, more jobs and higher productivity for Nigerians,” Yusuf said.

He explained that achieving this would require coherent policy coordination, stronger institutions and the deliberate removal of bottlenecks that restrict output, investment and competitiveness.

Yusuf also stressed the importance of sustaining reform momentum, warning that reversing reforms would prove far more costly than any temporary fatigue experienced during implementation.

The launch of the 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook also featured the soft unveiling of the National Industrial Policy by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, alongside commentary on the December Inflation Report by the Statistician-General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran.

Yusuf described these engagements as signs of growing public-private sector collaboration aimed at sustaining economic growth and long-term development.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that the sacrifices made during the stabilisation phase translate into real opportunities, improved productivity and shared prosperity for Nigerians.