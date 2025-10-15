NERC approves N28bn for DisCos to rollout free meters

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has green little the disbursement of N28 billion to Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) Tranche B scheme. This strategic intervention is aimed at accelerating the deployment of prepaid meters at no cost to customers, targeting unmetered Band ‘A’ and ‘B’ customers across Nigeria.

Outlined in Order No: NERC/2025/107, which took effect on October 6, 2025, the disbursement aligns with the Commission’s efforts to close Nigeria’s metering gap, currently estimated at over seven million customers, while reducing estimated billing and revenue leakages.

According to the Commission, the fund will provide a “credible revenue stream” that can attract long-term financing for DisCos, especially those facing difficulty in raising capital through traditional debt or equity channels.

Disbursement Criteria and Accountability Framework

NERC emphasized that the N28 billion is allocated based on each DisCo’s contribution to the July 2025 market settlement, as detailed in Schedule 1 of the Order. DisCos are mandated to use the funds solely for procuring and installing meters for their Band A and B customers within their licensed areas.

Within 10 days of the Order’s effective date, all DisCos must initiate a transparent procurement process to engage Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) with verified, ready-to-deploy stock. The selected MAPs must be submitted for a “No-Objection” clearance within 15 days, alongside comprehensive documentation, including meter types, brands, serial numbers, and deployment locations.

In a bid to boost local manufacturing, the Commission has made it mandatory for participating MAPs to meet a minimum 30% local content requirement, supported by a signed memorandum of understanding with Nigerian manufacturers or assemblers.

Strict Monitoring and Performance Conditions

NERC has also put in place a stringent framework to ensure proper implementation. DisCos must integrate their systems with the fund manager’s IT platform and complete Know-Your-Customer (KYC) documentation for the customers to be metered.

To maintain deployment momentum, MAPs must deliver meters within seven days, failing which the balance order will be reassigned to other MAPs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Payment to MAPs will be split: 60% upon delivery and verification of meters, and the remaining 40% after full installation is confirmed.

NERC has warned that any delay in meter installation due to DisCo negligence, such as failure to provide network clearance or customer data, will attract stiff penalties. Specifically, the cost of any uninstalled meters will be deducted from the erring DisCo’s approved Administrative Operating Expenditure.

Deadline for Meter Installation

All installations under Tranche B are to be completed no later than December 31, 2025, according to the Commission.

The MAF initiative is administered by an independent fund manager under agreements approved by NERC, with a clear focus on accountability, transparency, and service improvement across the electricity value chain.

This Tranche B rollout is part of a broader national strategy under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), which seeks to deploy 10 million prepaid meters by 2030, a key step toward achieving energy equity and resolving persistent billing complaints.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.