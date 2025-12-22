NEM Group plans expansion, rewards staff after 2025 performance

NEM Group says it is deepening staff-driven operational strategies and enhancing service delivery frameworks to sustain business growth and long-term value creation for stakeholders, following a strong performance recorded in 2025.

Naija247news reports that the Group disclosed this during its 2025 end-of-year thanksgiving service held at its Lagos head office, where workers, subsidiaries, partners and clients converged to celebrate achievements.

According to Naija247news, the subsidiaries of the Group present at the event included NEM Insurance Plc, NEM Asset Management Ltd. and NEM Health Ltd., along with strategic business partners and industry leaders.

Group Chairman, Tope Smart, said NEM Group surpassed internal projections and performance outlook despite operating in a challenging business climate. Naija247news gathered that Smart attributed the milestone to employee dedication, innovation and customer trust.

He noted that the subsidiaries’ performance earned NEM Group a series of industry recognitions and awards in 2025. Naija247news understands that the commendations from the insurance and financial markets further reinforced confidence in the Group’s growth direction.

Smart added that the company remained committed to strengthening customer-focused service delivery while advancing Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.

Naija247news gathered that as part of its expansion blueprint, NEM Group launched two new operational branches in 2025 to widen coverage, while plans are underway to secure a Life Assurance licence and establish foreign offices across Africa in 2026.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NEM Insurance Plc, Andrew Ikekhua, expressed appreciation for the outcome of 2025, describing staff contribution and customer loyalty as central to the Group’s business success.

Ikekhua stated that the Group would continue to invest in people, technology and operational systems to enhance service efficiency. According to Naija247news, he emphasised that staff motivation and improved customer experience remain investment priorities moving into 2026.

As part of the thanksgiving ceremony, outstanding employees across the Group were recognised for exceptional productivity and leadership. Naija247news reports that the event reflected the organisation’s culture of rewarding excellence and fostering internal capacity building.

Among the awardees, Miss Damilola Ajewole from the Legal and Compliance Department of NEM Insurance Plc emerged Best Staff of the Year, while Mr Julius Elusakin from the Strategy Unit, NEM Insurance Plc, was declared Best Manager of the Year.

Naija247news gathered that other winners included Miss Pham Blessing Nnyagu of NEM Health Ltd., recognised as Best Staff of the Year, and Mr Oluwaseun Adeoye of NEM Asset Management Ltd., also named Best Staff of the Year.

The Group further honoured retiring employees for their years of contribution to institutional development. According to Naija247news, retirees such as Mr James Onorienbohwo and Mr Amos Omolewa were celebrated for exceptional dedication and impactful service.

Smart reaffirmed that NEM Group would continue to prioritise staff welfare and customer satisfaction, stating that the 2025 performance was only a foundation for broader goals ahead.

Naija247news reports that the thanksgiving ceremony offered an avenue for reflection, celebration and strategic alignment as the firm enters a new operational year.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.