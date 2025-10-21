NELFUND OPENS STUDENT LOAN PORTAL FOR 2025/2026 ACADEMIC SESSION

21, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has opened its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, offering financial support to eligible students nationwide.

The portal, which will be open from October 23, 2025, to January 31, 2026, is available to returning and newly admitted students of accredited tertiary institutions. Fresh students can apply using either their Admission Number or JAMB Registration Number in place of a Matric Number, making it easier for them to access the loan.

NELFUND has also appealed to institutions to show understanding in enforcing registration and fee payment deadlines for students awaiting loan disbursement. Institutions that have not yet commenced their 2025/2026 academic session are advised to formally write to NELFUND with their approved academic calendar for scheduling flexibility.

The move is expected to provide relief to students who are struggling to pay their tuition fees, and is part of the government’s efforts to make education more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

The opening of the student loan portal is a welcome development for students who are seeking financial assistance to pursue their academic dreams. With the portal now open, eligible students are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to further their education

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.