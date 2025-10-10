NEITI Reveals N1.5tn in Outstanding Oil & Gas Revenues, Urges Greater Transparency in Sector

Lagos, Nigeria – The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that oil companies and some government agencies owe the federation approximately N1.5 trillion in unpaid oil and gas remittances. The disclosure was made by Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, during the 2025 NAEC Energy Conference in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Dr. Orji, the debts were uncovered in NEITI’s 2021–2022 Oil and Gas Industry Reports, which showed that Nigeria earned $23.04 billion in 2021 and $23.05 billion in 2022 from the sector. However, several entities failed to remit revenues due to the government, representing a significant loss of funds that could have been deployed to energy infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“The NEITI 2021–2022 Oil and Gas Industry Reports revealed that Nigeria earned $23.04 billion in 2021 and $23.05 billion in 2022. However, we also identified outstanding remittances of N1.5 trillion owed to the federation by some companies and government agencies, funds that could significantly support energy infrastructure, education, and healthcare if recovered,” Dr. Orji said.

The executive secretary emphasized the broader economic implications of poor governance, noting that Nigeria lost 13.5 million barrels of crude oil in 2022 alone due to theft and sabotage – equivalent to $3.3 billion, or the cost of a full year of the federal health budget.

“Our findings also exposed the devastating cost of poor accountability. That revenue could have financed a full year of the federal health budget or provided energy access to millions of households,” he added.

Dr. Orji stressed that transparency and accountability are not optional but vital for Nigeria’s energy future. He noted that the country’s development depends on the prudent management of natural resource wealth, revenues, data, contracts, and decisions.

“Data builds trust, and trust drives investment. Transparency is not a bureaucratic exercise; it is an economic imperative. It attracts capital, technology, and partnerships,” he said.

He highlighted NEITI’s evolution from an auditing body to a governance reform institution, noting practical measures designed to embed accountability in the extractive sector:

Institutionalization of regular audits for oil, gas, and solid minerals sectors.

Development of Nigeria’s Beneficial Ownership Register , covering over 4,800 extractive assets.

Launch of the NEITI Data Centre .

Introduction of the Just Energy Transition and Climate Accountability Framework.

“These are not ceremonial milestones. They are practical governance instruments designed to make transparency the DNA of Nigeria’s extractive sector,” Dr. Orji said, urging journalists to leverage NEITI’s data to hold both government and industry accountable.

He reaffirmed NEITI’s commitment to ensuring that every kobo earned from Nigeria’s natural resources contributes to national development.

“At NEITI, we are committed to ensuring that every barrel produced, every cubic foot of gas commercialized, and every kobo earned contributes to national development in full public view. Nigeria’s sustainable energy future rests on three interlocking values — transparency, accountability, and sustainability,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), led by Gbenga Komolafe, said its reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) have dramatically reduced crude oil theft and restored investor confidence.

“When the NUPRC was inaugurated four years ago, we inherited a complex landscape defined by declining investments, waning exploration activity, and operational uncertainties. However, with the passage of the PIA 2021, Nigeria entered a new era of regulatory clarity, transparency, and predictability,” Komolafe said.

He highlighted key reforms that have delivered measurable results:

A 90% reduction in crude oil theft , from over 102,000 barrels per day in 2021 to 9,600 barrels per day as of September 2025.

Enhanced data transparency through the acquisition, reprocessing, and digitization of seismic data, including over 17,000 line-kilometers of 2D and 28,000 square kilometers of 3D data.

Introduction of a fully digitalized licensing process to eliminate human interference and strengthen accountability.

Revision of signature bonuses during the 2024 mini-bid round, lowering them from $100 million to $10 million to encourage field development and early production.

“Through collaboration with security agencies, private contractors, and community stakeholders, the Commission has implemented the Upstream Measurement Regulation and the Advance Cargo Declaration Regulation. The result is a remarkable reduction in crude oil theft and a more transparent, investment-friendly sector,” Komolafe said.

The NEITI and NUPRC reports underscore the critical need for transparency and governance reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to maximize national revenue, attract investment, and ensure sustainable development.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.