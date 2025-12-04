Ned Nwoko Praises Wife Laila Charani Amid Estrangement From Regina Daniels

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025 – Businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has taken to Instagram to publicly praise his wife, Laila Charani, in a heartfelt post highlighting her strength, grace, and quiet nature.

Sharing a family photo with Laila and their children, Nwoko described her as “a woman whose quiet strength continues to amaze me every single day.” He emphasized that Laila prefers a private life away from social media and does not seek attention online.

“Anyone who truly knows her understands her gentle nature, her maturity, and her sincere kindness. She gives without expecting anything in return and chooses understanding even when she is misunderstood,” Nwoko wrote.

The post comes amid his ongoing estrangement from his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, whom he previously praised but now accuses of drug abuse following her allegations of domestic violence.

Nwoko vowed to always support and protect Laila, saying, “As her husband, I will always stand by her. I will speak for her when needed, and I will protect her name with pride. She has been a constant source of stability and peace in my life, and I am grateful for the comfort and wisdom she brings into our home every day.”

He concluded by acknowledging the support of fans who show understanding and fairness online, adding, “To my wife, Laila, you are valued, you are loved, and you are far greater than anything said about you online. I am proud of the woman you are. I believe in your strength. I appreciate your calm spirit. And I will always stand with you, today and every day.”

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.