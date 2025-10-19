Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence, Accuses Regina Daniels of Drug and Alcohol Abuse Amid Viral Domestic Violence Claims

The marriage between Nigerian lawmaker Senator Ned Nwoko and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has become a subject of heated public debate after a viral video surfaced showing the actress crying and alleging violence in her marriage.

In the emotional video that made rounds on social media platforms, Regina Daniels could be heard lamenting,

“In Ned Nwoko’s house I am nothing, but in my own house I am a queen. Not again, I can’t stand the violence; it’s too much.”

The video sparked widespread outrage, prompting thousands of Nigerians to storm Ned Nwoko’s Instagram page, with many demanding explanations and warning him to ensure his wife’s safety.

The situation escalated further when Regina’s brother took to Instagram, accusing the senator of physically assaulting the actress and sending thugs to harass her. He claimed that his sister was “beaten and pushed against the wall,” vowing to defend her “no matter what.”

However, Senator Ned Nwoko has now broken his silence, refuting the allegations of domestic violence and instead claiming that the crisis was fueled by Regina’s “struggle with drugs and alcohol abuse.”

In a post shared via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Nwoko alleged that his wife’s erratic behavior was the result of substance addiction.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety,” the senator wrote.

According to him, efforts to help his wife receive professional care have repeatedly met resistance.

“The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs,” Nwoko added.

The Delta North senator also alleged that Regina had recently displayed violent outbursts at home, accusing her of attacking domestic staff and destroying property.

“She is the violent one here, slapping and hitting staff in the past 48 hours and destroying cars and windows for no just cause,” he claimed.

In a further twist, Nwoko named two individuals he accused of being behind the alleged supply of drugs to the actress.

“A scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann,” he alleged, without providing further details.

The senator, who is known for his polygamous household, maintained that he had never been violent toward any of his wives, insisting that he only seeks Regina’s recovery and well-being.

“I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence,” he declared.

The accusations have divided public opinion across social media, with some sympathizing with Regina Daniels and urging her to seek safety, while others have asked for patience until the full truth is established.

Meanwhile, health advocates and anti-drug agencies, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have recently intensified campaigns against substance abuse in Nigeria — particularly among youth and celebrities.

In similar news, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and NDLEA have launched awareness drives across schools in Ondo and Akwa Ibom, warning against the rising rate of drug use among young Nigerians.

As of the time of publication, Regina Daniels has not publicly responded to her husband’s statements. Her family and representatives have also remained silent amid growing public concern.

The situation remains fluid, with many observers calling for calm and urging the couple to seek private reconciliation and professional help rather than engaging in a public back-and-forth that could further damage their reputations.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.