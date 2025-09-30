Menu
Politics & Governance

Ndume Urges Tinubu to Act Like Dictator to Resolve PENGASSAN-Dangote Face-Off

30,September 2025

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take drastic measures to resolve the ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). Ndume suggested that President Tinubu should act like a dictator if necessary, to bring the crisis to an end by issuing an executive order to dissolve PENGASSAN.

Background of the Dispute

The conflict between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN began when the refinery fired over 800 workers, citing reorganization for safety and efficiency. PENGASSAN claimed the dismissals were unlawful and targeted union members, directing its members nationwide to down tools in protest. Ndume faulted the union, alleging it was serving private rather than public interests.

Ndume’s Stance

Ndume expressed frustration with what he described as “so-called unionism” that prioritizes individual gains over national welfare. “Dangote is a private businessman who established a refinery. You can’t come and impose anything on a private individual,” he stated. The senator questioned PENGASSAN’s silence during previous national hardships, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and rising pump prices.

Potential Consequences

The dispute has significant implications for Nigeria’s fragile energy sector, where labor disputes have historically led to widespread fuel shortages and economic disruptions. The Federal Government has begun talks with both PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery to resolve the crisis, with discussions focusing on worker recalls, union recognition, and safety standards.

The standoff between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN highlights the complexities of balancing workers’ rights with national economic stability. As President Tinubu navigates this challenge, Ndume’s call for decisive action underscores the need for a swift resolution to prevent further disruptions to Nigeria’s economy .

