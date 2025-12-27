Ndume Urges Nigeria, US to Extend Joint Military Operations to North-East Terror Hotspots

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, has called on the Federal Government and the United States to extend their joint military operations against terrorist groups to the North-East region, citing the continued threat posed by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ndume commended the recent United States precision-guided munitions (PGMs) deployed against two major terrorist enclaves in the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State. He described the operation as a significant boost to Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts and evidence of effective international military cooperation.

Naija247news gathered that the Christmas Day air strikes targeted ISIS-linked terrorists operating in remote forest locations, triggering reports of explosions from communities in Sokoto and parts of Kwara State at the time of the operation.

According to Naija247news, the Defence Headquarters later confirmed that the strike operations were jointly carried out by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in collaboration with the United States military.

Ndume, however, stressed that while the success recorded in Sokoto was commendable, similar operations were urgently needed in the North-East, where terrorist activities have persisted despite years of sustained military campaigns.

He identified Lake Chad, the Mandara Mountains and the Sambisa Forest as three major terror black spots in the region, describing them as long-standing strongholds of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Naija247news understands that these locations have continued to serve as operational bases, training camps and logistics routes for terrorist elements due to their difficult terrain and porous borders.

The lawmaker called for a broader military partnership beyond air strikes, urging both governments to deepen cooperation in ground troop training, intelligence sharing and logistics support.

According to Naija247news, Ndume also advocated the deployment of attack helicopters to provide close air support for ground forces engaged in clearance and stabilisation operations across terrorist-prone areas.

He noted that such comprehensive military collaboration would significantly enhance the operational capacity of Nigerian troops and accelerate the dismantling of remaining terrorist enclaves.

“We welcome this cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in targeting terrorists’ hideouts,” Ndume said in the statement, adding that extending the operations to the North-East would deliver a decisive blow to insurgent groups that have continued to threaten national security.

The senator also expressed sympathy with victims of a recent bomb explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State capital, which reportedly claimed about five lives and left several others injured.

Naija247news reports that the attack further underscores the fragile security situation in parts of the North-East, despite ongoing counter-insurgency operations by Nigerian security forces.

Security analysts say the renewed call for expanded international cooperation reflects growing concerns over the adaptability of terrorist groups and their ability to regroup across different regions of the country.

According to Naija247news, communities in conflict-affected areas have continued to call for sustained military pressure, improved intelligence operations and stronger border security to prevent cross-border movement of fighters and weapons.

The joint Nigeria–US operation has been widely viewed as a strategic signal of renewed international commitment to Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, particularly at a time when insurgent groups are attempting to exploit economic and social vulnerabilities.

As the Federal Government reviews its security strategy, Ndume’s call adds to mounting pressure on authorities to adopt a more integrated, technology-driven and collaborative approach to addressing terrorism across all affected regions.

Naija247news understands that stakeholders believe extending such joint operations to the North-East could mark a turning point in the long-running insurgency, restoring confidence among residents and reinforcing Nigeria’s overall security architecture.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.