Ndume to Tinubu: Dissolve PENGASSAN if Union Threatens National Interest – Says He Won’t Mind Dictatorship in Such Case

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider dissolving the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) if the union continues to put private interests above the welfare of Nigerians.

Ndume, while speaking on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Monday, decried what he termed “so-called unionism” that prioritizes a select few while holding the nation to ransom, particularly in the petroleum sector that directly affects all aspects of the Nigerian economy.

“This PENGASSAN is supposed to serve the interest of Nigerians. You can’t force someone to be in the union,” Ndume stated.

The senator’s comments follow PENGASSAN’s directive to its members to embark on a nationwide strike after the dismissal of over 800 workers by the Dangote Refinery, a move the company described as an attempt to weaponise public hardship.

Ndume, however, questioned the union’s authority over a private entity like the Dangote Group, stressing that a private businessman cannot be held hostage by union demands.

“If you want to be a union, then stay out of Dangote,” he said. “They are just workers. How can they be asking for more than the owners?”

He accused PENGASSAN of being absent when the nation faced key crises in the oil sector, including fuel subsidy removal and the collapse of government refineries.

“Where were they when fuel hit N1000 per litre? Where were they when refineries went down, and Nigeria turned to imports?” Ndume asked rhetorically.

In a bold suggestion, Ndume urged President Tinubu to issue an executive order to dissolve PENGASSAN if the union continues to act against the nation’s interest.

“In this case, I don’t mind if he acts like a dictator. Some situations require very drastic measures,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.