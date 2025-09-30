Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Ndume to Tinubu: Dissolve PENGASSAN if Union Threatens National Interest – Says He Won’t Mind Dictatorship in Such Case

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider dissolving the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) if the union continues to put private interests above the welfare of Nigerians.

Ndume, while speaking on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Monday, decried what he termed “so-called unionism” that prioritizes a select few while holding the nation to ransom, particularly in the petroleum sector that directly affects all aspects of the Nigerian economy.

“This PENGASSAN is supposed to serve the interest of Nigerians. You can’t force someone to be in the union,” Ndume stated.

The senator’s comments follow PENGASSAN’s directive to its members to embark on a nationwide strike after the dismissal of over 800 workers by the Dangote Refinery, a move the company described as an attempt to weaponise public hardship.

Ndume, however, questioned the union’s authority over a private entity like the Dangote Group, stressing that a private businessman cannot be held hostage by union demands.

“If you want to be a union, then stay out of Dangote,” he said. “They are just workers. How can they be asking for more than the owners?”

He accused PENGASSAN of being absent when the nation faced key crises in the oil sector, including fuel subsidy removal and the collapse of government refineries.

“Where were they when fuel hit N1000 per litre? Where were they when refineries went down, and Nigeria turned to imports?” Ndume asked rhetorically.

In a bold suggestion, Ndume urged President Tinubu to issue an executive order to dissolve PENGASSAN if the union continues to act against the nation’s interest.

“In this case, I don’t mind if he acts like a dictator. Some situations require very drastic measures,” he concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FG will probe Arise TV anchor’s death, says Mohammed Idris
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FG will probe Arise TV anchor’s death, says Mohammed Idris

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has pledged to...

Failure to serve charges stalls Sowore’s arraignment in Tinubu ‘defamation’ case

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The scheduled arraignment of Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara...

Capital Alliance Private Equity Divests 15% Stake in Aradel Holdings, Realizes ₦387bn

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) IV Limited has completed...

Tinubu to Inaugurate Renovated National Theatre Lagos on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FG will probe Arise TV anchor’s death, says Mohammed Idris

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has pledged to...

Failure to serve charges stalls Sowore’s arraignment in Tinubu ‘defamation’ case

Cases & Trials 0
The scheduled arraignment of Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara...

Capital Alliance Private Equity Divests 15% Stake in Aradel Holdings, Realizes ₦387bn

Business & Economy 0
Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) IV Limited has completed...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria