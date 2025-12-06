Ndume asks Tinubu to withdraw ambassadorial list over ‘federal character breach’

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately withdraw the recently submitted list of ambassadorial nominees, warning that its composition violates the federal character principle and risks deepening ethnic tension in the country.

The list, announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and forwarded to the Senate committee on foreign affairs for screening, has drawn criticism for what Ndume described as a glaring imbalance. The Borno South senator argued that while some states received three to four slots, Gombe State had none. He also noted that the only nominee from Yobe, Adamu Talba, passed away in July, yet no replacement was included.

Ndume further broke down the regional spread, stating that the entire North-East has just seven nominees. According to him, the South-West has 15, while the North-West and South-East secured 13 and nine nominees respectively. He added that the North-Central has 10 nominees, and the South-South has 12, insisting that the uneven distribution breaches Section 14(3) of the constitution.

He reminded the presidency that the constitution mandates federal appointments to reflect national diversity and promote unity, cautioning against “predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups.”

Ndume urged President Tinubu to act with caution, especially in the face of what he described as negative narratives being pushed internationally about the administration. He warned that any appointment that appears sectional could inflame existing fault lines.

The senator described Tinubu as a leader who has historically maintained good relationships across regions and urged him to uphold that reputation by restructuring the nomination list. He called on the president to forward a fresh list that adheres strictly to the federal character principle and represents the diverse peoples and states of Nigeria.

Ndume stressed that equitable appointments are essential to building trust and strengthening national cohesion at a critical time for the administration.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.