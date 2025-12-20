NDLEA Seizes 1,396.5kg Narcotics, Arrests 150 Suspects in Adamawa December Operations

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the seizure of 1,396.5 kilograms of assorted narcotic substances and the arrest of 150 suspects across Adamawa State in December operations, marking a major breakthrough in the agency’s fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

The state Commander of the Agency, Aliyu Abubakar, disclosed the development on Saturday during a news briefing in Yola, themed: “Expose a Drug Dealer Today: Save the Future of Adamawa Youth.” The agency described the month-long operations as one of the most intense and successful enforcement periods recorded in the state.

According to the NDLEA, coordinated intelligence-driven raids were conducted across multiple hotspots, including the airport zone, leading to several high-profile interceptions and the dismantling of active drug joints aiding narcotics distribution.

Abubakar said the command confiscated 353kg of cannabis sativa, 983kg of Tramadol, and 60.5kg of other opioid substances during the period under review. He noted that intelligence reports guided operatives as they targeted emerging trafficking routes and local distribution networks.

The NDLEA commander further confirmed that two vehicles linked to drug-related offences were impounded, while suspects connected to the seizures are undergoing investigation and prosecution. He said the command recorded six successful convictions within the month, while 53 other drug cases are currently before various courts in the state.

As part of its rehabilitation and social reintegration objectives, the command also counselled and rehabilitated 39 persons arrested for drug abuse.

Abubakar reported that the command executed six War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns across strategic communities, schools and institutions, pushing anti-drug education to curb rising youth involvement in substance abuse.

According to him, assets worth N163,170 were forfeited to the Federal Government following court rulings, while the command also cleared one hectare of cannabis farmland discovered in rural areas across Lamurde, Toungo and Mubi-North Local Government Areas.

He described December 2025 as one of the most productive periods of anti-drug enforcement operations in the history of the Adamawa Command, stressing that the agency delivered a decisive blow to criminal networks behind widespread narcotics supply in the state.

“We have struck at the very heart of the trade in our state with unprecedented force and precision. These results demonstrate our readiness to dismantle criminal enterprises that threaten peace and national development,” Abubakar said.

He appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations and community stakeholders to support efforts to fight drug abuse, stressing that the menace can only be effectively defeated through collective responsibility.

Abubakar noted that the successes recorded were reflections of the leadership style of the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, whose reforms and operational restructuring have reshaped the agency’s performance nationwide.

He praised Marwa’s intelligence-led strategy, describing it as the framework that continues to empower NDLEA formations across the country with renewed efficiency.

“His dynamic, result-oriented and no-nonsense leadership philosophy has re-energised the Agency. His clear vision for proactive intelligence has provided the template for our operations,” he said.

Abubakar also expressed deep appreciation to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State for recently donating two brand new operational vehicles to the command. He said the support underscores government commitment to strengthening NDLEA operations and safeguarding communities.

The agency reiterated that it will continue to intensify enforcement operations across the state throughout 2026, declaring that traffickers, suppliers and criminal drug syndicates will face firm legal consequences.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.