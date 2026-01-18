NDLEA Nabs Long-Wanted Drug Lord Kanmo-kanmo After 12-Year Manhunt, Ends Chapter of Fallen Officers

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded a major breakthrough in its long-running battle against drug trafficking with the arrest of a notorious drug lord, Lekan Jimoh, popularly known as Kanmo-kanmo, bringing an end to a 12-year manhunt.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja, Femi Babafemi, who described the development as a significant milestone for the agency and Nigeria’s drug control efforts.

Naija247news gathered that Jimoh had been on the agency’s most-wanted list for over a decade due to his deep involvement in drug trafficking, repeated evasion of arrest, and alleged role in orchestrating violent attacks against NDLEA operatives.

According to Naija247news, the fugitive drug lord was linked to a deadly incident that occurred on June 15, 2014, during an operation to arrest him at his stronghold. The operation turned violent after Jimoh allegedly mobilised armed thugs, leading to the killing of three NDLEA officers, including Rabiu Usman Kazaure and two others. While Jimoh escaped at the time, the agency vowed that justice would be served.

Naija247news understands that the latest operation leading to his arrest was carried out with precision following sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance. NDLEA described the operation as carefully planned and tactically executed, ensuring the long-sought suspect was apprehended without further loss of lives.

Naija247news reports that during the operation, officers recovered 69 kilograms of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis, from Jimoh’s possession. The agency noted that the seizure further underscores the scale of his involvement in illicit drug distribution.

In a statement accompanying the arrest, NDLEA stressed that no fugitive, regardless of how long they evade justice, is beyond the reach of the law. The agency said the arrest of Kanmo-kanmo represents both a victory for justice and a reaffirmation of its commitment to protecting officers and the wider society.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the arrest as a triumph of persistence and institutional resolve. He said the agency never abandoned its pursuit of justice for the slain officers and their families.

Marwa noted that while criminals may evade arrest temporarily, accountability remains inevitable. He described the arrest as the closing of a painful chapter in the agency’s history and a reminder that the sacrifices of fallen officers will not be forgotten.

Background checks reveal that Jimoh had repeatedly escaped arrest over the years. Naija247news gathered that in August 2023, NDLEA operatives stormed his residence in Ado-Odo town, Ogun State, but he managed to flee once again. However, officers recovered 139 sacks of skunk weighing about 1,922 kilograms from the location. The property used as a drug warehouse was later forfeited to the Federal Government following asset forfeiture proceedings.

Beyond Ogun State, NDLEA said it has intensified nationwide operations against drug networks. In Edo State, operatives raided the Arokpa forest in Uzebba town, Owan West Local Government Area, arresting a 53-year-old suspect and seizing 320 kilograms of skunk and cannabis seeds.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Naija247news reports that a 44-year-old woman was arrested following intelligence on alleged online drug sales, with officers recovering skunk and cannabis oil from her residence in the Kaura district. Another suspect was also arrested in the city with cocaine and skunk at his home.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives seized over 118 kilograms of skunk from suspects in Mushin, while additional seizures were recorded in Enugu, Delta, Oyo, Kwara states and at the Apapa seaport, where a large consignment of codeine syrup was intercepted during a joint operation with Customs.

The agency said these arrests form part of sustained efforts to dismantle drug cartels nationwide. Naija247news understands that in recent years, NDLEA has successfully arrested several high-profile drug kingpins, dismantled international syndicates, and seized large volumes of illicit drugs across multiple states.

The arrest of Kanmo-kanmo is being viewed as a strong signal that Nigeria’s drug enforcement authorities remain committed to confronting organised drug crime and ensuring that long-standing fugitives are eventually brought to justice.