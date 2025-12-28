NDLEA Nabs Ex-Convict, Three Cargo Agents Over UK-Bound Cocaine Hidden in Starch Sachets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has once again intercepted a major international drug trafficking attempt, arresting an ex-convict and three cargo agents after uncovering cocaine concealed inside factory-sealed sachets of liquid starch destined for the United Kingdom.

Naija247News gathered that operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport export shed in Lagos recovered 75 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.50 kilogrammes from the cleverly disguised packages. The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, confirmed that three agents, identified as Jubrin Firdausi Hassana, Kuku Daniel Oluwasegun, and Igwe Chioma Jane, were arrested on December 20, 2025 in connection with the shipment.

Further investigations, Naija247News understands, linked the consignment to 37-year-old ex-convict, Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, who was apprehended the following day at a relaxation centre in Ikeja while on a date. According to Naija247News, Basil had previously been convicted for attempting to export 30.10kg of methamphetamine hidden in powdered custard containers in 2023. He reportedly paid a court-imposed fine in lieu of imprisonment before returning to drug trafficking.

In a related development, Naija247News reports that NDLEA operatives also arrested a 65-year-old driver, Sada’u Mohammed, along the Gombe-Biu Highway while he allegedly transported pentazocine injections and nearly 28,000 tramadol pills toward Borno State.

Meanwhile, Naija247News gathered that a Lagos-based businessman, identified as 47-year-old Ignatius “Brown” Egbochie, was arrested following the seizure of 26kg of “loud” cannabis at the Tincan Port on December 10. Investigators reportedly traced the consignment to Egbochie, who was later picked up in Apapa.

Naija247News understands that NDLEA operatives also carried out nationwide raids between December 21 and 25, destroying cannabis warehouses and confiscating large volumes of illicit substances across Ekiti, Edo, Cross River, Abuja, Lagos and Taraba States. Several suspects were arrested during the coordinated clampdown.

Security analysts say the arrests reflect the sophistication of Nigeria’s narcotics networks and the agency’s growing intelligence capacity. According to Naija247News, officials have vowed to intensify efforts against repeat offenders and syndicate recruiters operating through airports, seaports, and highway routes.

The NDLEA urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and support ongoing anti-drug efforts, stressing that trafficking fuels wider insecurity and youth addiction across the country.

Naija247News reports that the agency reiterated its commitment to dismantling cartel operations and prosecuting offenders, regardless of social status or previous convictions.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.