NDLEA Katsina Secures 87 Convictions, Arrests Over 1,000 Drug Suspects in 2025

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has recorded 87 convictions for drug-related offenses and arrested 1,018 suspects in 2025, as part of its intensified campaign against illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

The State Narcotic Commander, Mr. Isma’il Danmalam, disclosed this on Tuesday in Katsina while briefing journalists on the activities of the command during the year under review.

Naija247news gathered that Danmalam said 86 suspects are still undergoing trial in various courts across the state. He explained that of the 1,018 suspects arrested, 992 were males while 26 were females.

According to Naija247news, the commander revealed that the command seized more than 2.4 tonnes of assorted illicit drugs during the period under review.

He attributed the successes recorded to the leadership and motivation provided by the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd), noting that officer morale played a critical role in effective operations.

“These achievements are clearly reflected in the operations of the command through a balanced application of supply reduction strategies, also known as kinetic operations, and demand reduction or non-kinetic approaches,” Danmalam said.

He disclosed that substances seized included 1,667.747 kilograms of cannabis, 12.348 kilograms of codeine, and 793.66 kilograms of other psychotropic substances.

Naija247news understands that beyond enforcement, the NDLEA command also focused on prevention and awareness. Danmalam said the command conducted 203 sensitisation and advocacy programmes, reaching 75,135 beneficiaries across schools, communities and institutions in Katsina State.

He added that about 451 individuals received counselling services, while 58 clients were admitted for rehabilitation, describing the interventions as evidence of the agency’s commitment to prevention, treatment and reintegration.

“This demonstrates NDLEA’s commitment to addressing drug abuse beyond arrests and seizures,” he said.

Despite the progress made, Danmalam acknowledged that the command continues to face logistical challenges that affect operational efficiency.

He appealed to relevant stakeholders and the government to provide support that would enable the command to overcome its constraints and achieve maximum impact in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

While stressing that drug control requires collective responsibility, he called on communities to support information sharing, advocacy and community policing to sustain the gains recorded.

Naija247news reports that the commander also used the occasion to decorate some of the 61 personnel recently promoted within the Katsina State Command.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.